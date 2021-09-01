Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Retailer Receives A Large Shipment Of PowerColor, Sapphire, & XFX AMD Radeon GPUs

Cryptocurrency mining has been very popular lately and it has made getting a graphics card extremely difficult. Recently, a cryptocurrency mining hardware retailer located in Bahrain and Dubai, Cryptominers.bh, received a large shipment of graphics cards from PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX.

The Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Retailer Has Cards Ranging From The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT To The 6900 XT In Stock

On its Instagram story, the company showed off a large shipment of AMD Radeon graphics cards from PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX. The Radeon cards range from mid to high-end cards, but the retailer also showed off its NVIDIA GeForce RTX and GTX graphics cards. However, the story only shows off four NVIDIA cards while it shows off tons of Radeon cards. The cards displayed in the story range from the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT to the 6900 XT as well as some Radeon RX 580 8GB cards.

The cryptocurrency mining hardware store based in Bahrain and Dubai specializes in providing parts and building cryptocurrency mining systems. They offer ASICs, but it seems that mining using graphics cards is the most profitable. It is slightly confusing why they would get such a large stock off AMD Radeon graphics cards as they are outperformed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards in mining due to the more memory and higher bandwidth memory on the NVIDIA cards.

Where are all the GPUs at? https://t.co/v2dlHysG3G on instagram seems to have quite a few of them. I wonder how they got so many 😒 pic.twitter.com/grCenRwAbo — coreteks (@coreteks) September 1, 2021

As for the AIB partners, it is extremely sad to see PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX selling cards directly to a vendor who serves cryptocurrency miners when many gamers looking to build a system are hard at work trying to find a graphics card at MSRP. The Instagram story does not reveal any serial codes, but to get that many graphics cards with the boxes in perfect condition lead us to believe that they received them directly from the AIB partners. Even if they didn't receive them from AIB partners, the AIB partners should look to find ways to prevent such high quantities of graphics cards from landing in the hands of miners.

It's truly despicable to see the amount of graphics cards in hands of miners when gamers are out there searching for a singular graphics card for their build. For the AIB partners, we need more to be done to ensure this situation does not repeat itself in the future.