CrossCode To Launch July 9th Digitally on PlayStation 4 and Switch, Physical Later

Radical Fish Games, Deck13 and ININ Games have announced that the console release of CrossCode will finally make its way onto consoles later this Summer. Having sold more than 400,000 copies on PC, the Steam release of CrossCode has had quite a successful release.

Having more than seven years of community-driven development ahead of release, CrossCode is a 2D retro game that draws inspiration from both JRPGs and classic adventure games such as The Legend of Zelda. Fans that have already finished the PC version put the length as somewhere between 30-80 hours.

Genshin Impact to Add Cross-Platform Co-Op, PS4 in Final Closed Beta

Abundant main story and side content

Outstanding Retro-style music

Great variety of puzzles

Fast-paced combat system

Combining the best of JRPG and action adventure games in a modern retro-styled look

Discover a large SciFi world with 7 unique realms

Fight more than 120 enemy types including 30+ boss fights

Explore 7 vast dungeons with unique themes and puzzle mechanics

A physical print of CrossCode will be available at major retail stores in North America and Europe later in August. In addition, limited edition prints will be available for pre-order from Strictly Limited Games in two flavors starting today: a SteelBook Edition for €39.99 and Collector's Edition for €59.99. Below is a complete list of what comes in the CrossCode Collector's Edition. The SteelBook edition comes with the first five listed items as well as an individual number for collection purposes.

Game

Instruction Card

Manual

Variant reversible Cover

Original SteelBook®

Hardcover CE Box with magnetic lock

Original 2-Disc Soundtrack

Hardcover Book - CrossCode Compendium

18 Stickers

Large Poster

Lea 'Hi' Keychain

Individually numbered limited Edition

















The digital PlayStation 4 Store and Nintendo Switch eShop versions of CrossCode will be released on July 9th, 2020. Afterwards, the standard physical prints will be available at major retailers starting August 28th, 2020.