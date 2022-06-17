Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Early Comparison Video Highlights Massive Visual Improvements

A new Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the upcoming remaster / remake and the original PSP game.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, highlights visual improvements across the board when it comes to character models, lighting, environments, and more. The fact that most of the sequences shown in the trailer are extremely faithful to those seen in the original shouldn't be too surprising, considering Reunion is closer to a remaster than an actual remake.

Even though it is closer to a remaster than a remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion will be more than a mere HD remaster featuring updated visuals, as the game will be more accessible than the original and it will feature, among other things, full voice-acting and new music arrangements.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches sometime this Winter on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. More information on the game can be found on the official Square Enix website.