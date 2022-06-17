Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Early Comparison Video Highlights Massive Visual Improvements
A new Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the upcoming remaster / remake and the original PSP game.
The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, highlights visual improvements across the board when it comes to character models, lighting, environments, and more. The fact that most of the sequences shown in the trailer are extremely faithful to those seen in the original shouldn't be too surprising, considering Reunion is closer to a remaster than an actual remake.
Even though it is closer to a remaster than a remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion will be more than a mere HD remaster featuring updated visuals, as the game will be more accessible than the original and it will feature, among other things, full voice-acting and new music arrangements.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches sometime this Winter on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. More information on the game can be found on the official Square Enix website.
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION is a true remaster that follows the original’s narrative: Zack Fair’s mission to find the missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos. It features multiple improvements from the original game - for example, the graphics have been converted to HD, with all the 3D models, from the characters to everything else, being fully refreshed. What’s more the dialogue is now fully voice-acted, and there’s a new arrangement for the soundtrack!
Long-time FINAL FANTASY VII fans will require no introduction to the inestimable Mr. Fair, but newer players may be wondering: who’s this black-haired fellow - and why is he holding such a familiar sword?
