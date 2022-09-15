Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion New Gameplay Footage Showcases Vastly Improved Gameplay

New Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion footage has been shared online today, providing a new look at the highly anticipated remaster.

The new footage, shared on YouTube by Famitsu as part of their Tokyo Game Show 2022 coverage, highlights how much gameplay, expecially combat, has been improved over the original PSP release. The footage also showcases a brand new gameplay mechanic that allows players to interrupt a boss special attack by depleting a gauge, which is definitely a welcome addition.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is set to release later in December, and Square Enix finally revealed the game's PC system requirements. Thankfully, the game will not have too many troubles running on relatively recent systems, as even the recommended specs are not particularly demanding:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD A8-7600 / Intel Core i3-3210

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Additional Notes: 30 FPS @ 1280×720

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-6500

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Additional Notes: 60 FPS @ 1920×1080

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches on December 13th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION is the HD remaster version of the smash hit prequel to FINAL FANTASY VII.

In addition to all graphics being remastered in HD, fully voiced dialogue and new soundtrack arrangements make for a dynamic new retelling of a beloved classic.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack's dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.