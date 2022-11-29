Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Launch Trailer Provides an Overview of Zack’s Adventure

A new Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion trailer is now available, showing more of the upcoming new version of the former PSP-exclusive game.

The new launch trailer, which can be watched below, provides an overview of Zack's adventure, showcasing the main cast, combat sequences, and more.

Play as SOLDIER operative Zack Fair and trigger the events that lead up to FINAL FANTASY VII. Engage in fast-paced real-time action combat to uncover the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION will be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam® on December 13th 2022.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is setting out to be one of Square Enix's best remastering efforts in years, thanks to some major visual and gameplay enhancements, as I highlighted in my preview:

The Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII's gameplay was extremely clunky. Being a portable game, it was much smaller in scope than the original Final Fantasy VII or other contemporary Japanese role-playing games, and the combat system was extremely middling, featuring a strange mix between action and menu-based features that did not work as well as the system featured in the Kingdom Hearts series, resulting in a game that did not feel good to play. The story essentially carried the whole experience, which was a shame, as the combat system did have some potential, potential that is finally realized in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion with a few choice tweaks that are meant to make the combat system feel more like an action combat system than the weird hybrid of the original. There's still a slight delay at the start of a battle with the infamous "Activating Combat Mode", but it's much, much shorter, Zack controls way smoother, and he is now able to unleash combo attacks and string together Magic and special attack skills, which can be assigned to 6 different buttons thanks to a new shortcut system, the dreaded DMW system, a slot-machine like system which grants Zack's random buffs and access to Limit Breaks has been reworked to be less intrusive, no longer breaking up the flow of action. While the combat system is still on the simple side and doesn't quite reach the quality of Final Fantasy VII Remake, these tweaks make it so much better than the original.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion launches on December 13th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.