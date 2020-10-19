Cougar Launches The New MX660 Series of Mid-Tower cases – Features 5 New Models With A Slight Variation

For many people, the aesthetic of a case is as important as the performance of the case itself. Cougar is known for its modern and futuristic designs featuring plenty of RGB. Cougar has not strayed away from its roots and launched the new MX660 Series of Mid-Tower cases, introducing five new models to its Massive Tempered Glass Left Panel lineup – the MX660 Mesh, MX660-T, MX660 Mesh RGB, MX660-T RGB, and MX660 Iron RGB (Dark Black) / (Midnight Green). MX660 Series front panel combines with COUGAR’s industrial style and powerful airflow. Not only make sure your critical hardware can be cooled, but also help you to create an impressive build.

Plenty Of Space To House A Large Build Alongside Plenty Of RGB

MX660 is able to house a mighty build. Its excellent support for up to 400mm-long graphics cards and E-ATX motherboards bring you unprecedented freedom of hardware system. The integrated lighting button and ARGB VK120 fans with the built-in LED controller, allows MX660 (for RGB version) to display amazing lighting effects. It is also adaptable with any compatible motherboards’ 5V ARGB connection for system-wide lighting synchronization. The powerful lights come out of a stylish panel and the reflective surroundings help reinforce the RGB effects. VK120 fan with Tri-Directional RGB Circle of Light that delivers a powerful and bright RGB lighting effect. In addition, VK120 equipped with premium Hydro-Dynamic-Bearing and PWM function can provide more durable and silent performance.

PC builders can choose the massive mesh front panel of the MX660 Mesh RGB with the integrated lighting button and three ARGB VK120 fans included with built-in LED controller and Tri-Directional RGB Circle of Light, the MX660-T RGB with the transparent acrylic front panel and three ARGB VK120 fans included equipped with premium Hydro-Dynamic-Bearing and PWM function for more durable and silent performance, the MX660 Mesh with massive mesh front panel and one pre-installed 120mm Black fan, the MX660-T with a transparent acrylic front panel and pre-installed 120mm ARGB fan, or the MX660 Iron RGB presented in 2 color options (Dark Black) / (Midnight Green) with the iron front panel and pre-installed ARGB VK120 fan with Iconic COUGAR Logo Spotlight.

This revolutionary case is both performance and aesthetics. To bring your system’s awesomeness to the limit, MX660 Series support vertical GPU installation. All MX660 Series support for up to 360mm water cooling radiator and seven fans, you will enjoy superior cooling horsepower to keep advanced components safe from overheating. The MX660 varies in price based on the model going from $59 to $99.