Cougar Announces the Updated Variant of the Immersa Pro: The Immersa Pro Prix

Cougar has announced an updated version of the Immersa Pro gaming headset, which was initially introduced back in 2017, and this updated version is called the Immersa Pro Prix. The Immersa Pro Prix has been designed with PC & laptop gaming with features such as 7.1 virtual surround sound, customizable lighting, software equalizer, and this updated version features an upgraded 9.7 mm microphone. This wide range of features makes this perfect for every type of PC gamers from casual to eSports competitive players.

Cougar has announced the updated version of the Immersa Pro gaming headset that is called the Immersa Pro Prix

This updated headset features 7.1 virtual surround sound; this allows for 360° immersive audio. This provides for lifelike audio feedback during gameplay, which will enable players to quickly locate enemies and get more immersed into the game world. This feature is perfect eSports players which need to be able to clearly hear the opponents as they approach and focus on how to prepare to face them. On the cord for this headset, there are multiple wire controls, and this includes an In-line control volume and microphone mute slider, an audio card that allows this headset to boost the sound. This headset can easily connect to either a PC or a PS4 using the USB type-A port.

ADATA Unveils Its First Gaming Notebook, The 15.6″ XPG XENIA

The microphone is a premium 9.7 mm, which easily transfers your voice to your teammates or your teams. Along with this fantastic microphone, this headset features advanced 50 mm enhanced drives which can easily deliver high-quality audio.

The design of this headset is excellent, but users are easily able to change the color of the LED ring, which is located on the opposite side of the ear cup. Users can easily change the color to one of the 16.8 million RGB colors, and this also allows this headset to have a personalized feel. This lighting also features five different modes, and these modes include Steady, Swift X2, Breathing, Swift X5, and Swift X7, these modes also featured the ability to use the configured color.

Sadly, Cougar hasn't revealed the pricing for these fantastic headsets, and this headset features support for desktops, laptops, and even the PS4.