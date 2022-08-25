Menu
CORSAIR Unveils Revolutionary 45-inch Bendable OLED Gaming Monitor With LG Panel

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 25, 2022
Image source: Corsair

CORSAIR today revealed the new XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor, the first physically bendable gaming monitor created closely with LG Display. Packed with the most recent W-OLED technology, the XENEON FLEX OLED offers unparalleled image quality, immaculate black levels, and fast response times, allowing enthusiasts to manually adjust the curvature of its 45-inch 21:9 aspect ratio panel display.

CORSAIR unveils revolutionary 45-inch bendable OLED gaming display

XENEON FLEX OLED's 45-inch screen and 3440 x 1440 resolution, with a 21:9 aspect ratio, present a sensational cinematic presentation experience that's perfect for gaming, working, or watching a movie. It combines screen size and aspect ratio resulting in twenty percent more screen area than a 49-inch 32:9 ultrawide display and eighty-one percent more screen area than a 34-inch 21:9 ultrawide model.

A specially formulated anti-reflective coating covers the display to reduce glare and reflections. The XENEON FLEX OLED is an immersive gaming monitor equipped with LG Display's protective Low Blue Light technology to relieve eye strain.

From fully flat for strategy or productivity applications to an immersive 800R curve for simulations and shooter games, and anywhere in between, users can adjust the display to match their content in seconds. Combined with cutting-edge gaming panel performance, the XENEON FLEX OLED is a game changer for performance gaming monitors.

With LG's W-OLED latest display technology, the XENEON FLEX's self-lit OLED pixels produce peak brightness up to 1000 nits, with a 1,350,000:1 contrast ratio guaranteeing that images are as true to life and accurate. A rapid 0.03ms GtG response time, 0.01ms Pixel on/off time, and 240Hz refresh rate eliminate motion blur, creating a gaming experience that is compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync standards.

Image source: Corsair

The XENEON FLEX OLED offers a sophisticated burn-in prevention system that activates when both powered on and switched off to assure a perfect image even after extended use and is backed by a 3-year Zero Burn in and Zero Dead Pixel Warranty.

We challenged ourselves to create a game-changing display that delivers an incredible and customizable experience, and I think we’ve achieved that goal and more. With the help of LG Display, XENEON OLED FLEX is the beginning of a whole new class of gaming monitor, with the performance and literal flexibility to exceed the needs of even the most discerning gamers.

— Dennis Jackson, Senior Director of Systems Product Management & Marketing, CORSAIR

The XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor will offer further details of the launch, availability, and final specifications in 2022.

CORSAIR is a fantastic partner with which to bring flexible W-OLED displays to gamers. We can’t wait to put this new class of gaming display in the hands of PC enthusiasts.

— Mina Lee, Gaming Strategy & Marketing Team Leader, LG Display

Please visit the company's website to learn more about the XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor and sign up for future updates.

News Source: CORSAIR

