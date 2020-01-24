Corsair announced its new models of stunning AMD-powered gaming PCs, the CORSAIR VENGEANCE 6100 Series. Starting with the VENGEANCE 6180 and VENGEANCE 6182, these cutting-edge gaming PCs combine the power of 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics with high-quality CORSAIR components, all in a compact cube form factor that’s 33% smaller than a standard mid-tower and brimming with fully customizable RGB lighting.

Corsair Vengeance 6100 Series PCs Feature All-AMD Components Including Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPUs

Both the CORSAIR VENGEANCE 6180 and 6182 incorporate a liquid-cooled AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU with eight cores and 16 threads, an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB graphics card, and 16GB of CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4-3200 Memory. Both models are cooled by a CORSAIR Hydro Series H100i RGB PLATINUM Liquid CPU cooler and powered by a CORSAIR RM650 80 PLUS Gold power supply.

Features The Best Components And RGB Controlled Through ICue

The VENGEANCE 6182 boasts an X570 chipset motherboard, enabling the world’s first mainstream PCI-Express 4.0 platform. This offers the bandwidth to support the latest PCIe 4.0 devices, such as the included 1TB CORSAIR FORCE MP600 M.2 NVMe SSD. The VENGEANCE 6180, on the other hand, is equipped with a B450 motherboard and a 480GB CORSAIR FORCE MP510 SSD. For additional storage capacity for all your files and media, both models also feature a 2TB HDD.

VENGEANCE 6180 VENGEANCE 6182 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, Liquid-cooled (8 Cores, 16 Threads, up to 4.4GHz) Chipset AMD B540 AMD X570 Memory 16GB (2x8GB) CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4-3200 Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB GDDR6 NVMe SSD CORSAIR FORCEMP510 480GB CORSAIR FORCE MP600 1TBPCIe 4.0 Hard Disk Drive 2TB 3.5” 7200RPM Power Supply CORSAIR RM650 80 PLUS Gold Network 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet Front I/O 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, Microphone Jack, Headphone Jack Rear I/O PS/2, 2x USB 2.0, 4x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A and Type-C), 7.1 HD Audio, 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI PS/2, 6x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A and Type-C), Ethernet, 7.1 HD Audio, 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI Software Windows 10 Home 64-bit, CORSAIR iCUE, PC Doctor Size 398mm x 276mm x 351mm (15.7” x 10.9” x 13.8”) Warranty 2 Years MSRP $1,999

The VENGEANCE 6100 Series features extensive RGB lighting throughout the system – a total of 140 individually addressable RGB LEDs allow for mesmerizing light shows visible through the three crystal-clear tempered glass panels of a compact CORSAIR 280X case. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables system-wide synchronization and customization of your lighting, in-depth system monitoring, and precise control over fan and pump speeds.

The CORSAIR VENGEANCE 6100 Series is available immediately from the CORSAIR web store and the CORSAIR US network of authorized retailers and distributors for $1,999.