CORSAIR has launched the new 4000 Series of enthusiast PC cases, introducing three new models to its award-winning lineup - the 4000D, 4000D AIRFLOW, and 4000X RGB. The 4000 Series sees a new naming convention for CORSAIR cases, with a Series number defining form-factor and core features, and an identifier to signify each model’s unique characteristics, making it easier than ever for customers to choose a case that matches their build’s priorities.

Corsair Officially Launches 4000 Series PC Cases - Feature A Minimalist Design With Increased Airflow & Plenty Of Tempered Glass

Whether PC builders choose the minimalist styling of the 4000D, the enhanced airflow of the 4000D AIRFLOW, or the added tempered glass and RGB lighting of the 4000X RGB, they’ll discover a PC case loaded with innovative features. The new RapidRoute cable management system makes it easy and fast to hide your cables out of sight for a clean build, while new fans equipped with CORSAIR AirGuide technology deliver focused airflow for enhanced cooling.

Debuting in the new 4000 Series, the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system is a new design that lets you route major cables through a wide concealed cutout to connect them to your motherboard without struggling to fit the connectors through narrow openings. The 4000 Series also has a roomy 25mm of space behind the motherboard to keep your cables out of sight, a front-to-back PSU shroud, a wealth of cable tie-downs, and a dedicated top-to-bottom cable routing channel. All these design elements combined make building a PC in a 4000 Series case simple and easy and get you closer to the immaculate, clean look of a professionally built system.

Included with 4000 Series cases are fans with new AirGuide technology, adding anti-vortex vanes that concentrate airflow in a conical shape, targeting areas in the case where your hottest components sit and improving cooling. The 4000D and 4000D AIRFLOW include two 120mm AirGuide fans, while the 4000X RGB includes three 120mm SP RGB ELITE AirGuide fans with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs per fan, along with an iCUE Lighting Node CORE controller

Different Front Panels For Different Use Cases - Airflow, Looks, Or RGB

With all three cases offering the same great interior and build experience, the front panel is where PC builders will find the key differences to help them match their build’s needs. The 4000D features a minimalist solid steel front panel for superb durability and sharp looks, with dedicated ventilation channels on either side.

The 4000D AIRFLOW’s front panel goes even further with striking triangular cutouts in the steel panel that allow for optimal air intake. The 4000X RGB combines style with substance, offering a tempered glass front panel with dedicated ventilation channels to show off the lighting from its three SP RGB ELITE fans.

All Corsair 4000 Series cases offer ample room for cooling, fitting up to 6x 120mm fans or 4x 280mm fans. Their spacious interior can accommodate up to a 360mm radiator in the front or a 280mm in the roof (dependent on RAM height). 4000 Series cases have 2x 2.5in SSD mounts and 2x 3.5in HDD trays for your storage needs, a modern front panel I/O including a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and a tool-free tempered glass side panel to offer a fantastic view of your system and its lighting.

With innovative new technology and design making it easier than ever before to build a gorgeous high-performance PC, the 4000D, 4000D AIRFLOW, and 4000X RGB offer a clean start to your next great build.