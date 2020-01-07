Corsair & Elgato Combine Their Technologies To Create The 4K60 S+ & The K95 RGB PLATINUM XT

Elgato, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, announced the launch of both Elgato 4K60 S+, a cutting-edge external 4K60 HDR10 capture solution capable of standalone SD card recording, and Elgato Key Light Air, a compact model of the wildly popular Key Light LED panel. Elgato’s parent company CORSAIR also announced the K95 RGB PLATINUM XT mechanical gaming keyboard – the first keyboard to integrate Elgato Stream Deck software, enabling powerful instant control of streaming apps and devices at just the press of a key.

A Leader In The Screen Recording Hardware Gets An Upgrade

4K60 S+ debuts as Elgato’s most powerful external capture device yet. In addition to USB 3.0 connectivity for live streaming via a PC, 4K60 S+ features a memory card slot to record gorgeous 4K60 HDR10 gameplay directly to an SD card without the need for a connected computer. Onboard HEVC encoding keeps file sizes manageable, while true zero-lag passthrough displays high-fidelity Xbox One X and PS4 Pro games in their original format for an uninterrupted, authentic gaming experience.

When connected to a PC, 4K60 S+ records unlimited footage directly to a hard drive and takes advantage of versatile Elgato software features such as Flashback Recording to easily save gameplay retroactively and Live Commentary to record microphone audio as a separate track. Compatible with leading PC broadcasting software such as OBS Studio, 4K60 S+ is the most complete external capture solution for recording high-fidelity console footage in 4K60 HDR10 quality, with or without a computer.

Following the success of Elgato Key Light, launched at CES 2019, Key Light Air offers the same powerful customizable LED studio lighting in a compact form factor that fits effortlessly into any setup. Equipped with 80 premium OSRAM LEDs and multi-layer diffusion technology, the edge-lit LED panel outputs 1,400 lumens and a wide range of warm to cold color temperatures between 2,900-7,000K. A free app available on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac enables wireless control of Key Light Air, making it easy to turn on/off, dim, and adjust on the fly. Key Light Air mounts using a telescopic pole attached to a compact, freestanding base, or via Elgato Multi-Mount (not included), while Stream Deck compatibility enables seamless studio integration.

The K95 RGB PLATINUM XT Implements Stream Deck Software

The result of close collaboration between the engineers at both Elgato and CORSAIR, the K95 RGB PLATINUM XT is the first keyboard to leverage both Elgato Stream Deck software and CORSAIR iCUE software out of the box. Fully equipped with all the features that made the original K95 RGB PLATINUM one of the most awarded mechanical keyboards on the market, such as dynamic per-key RGB backlighting with an iconic 19-zone LightEdge, a durable brushed aluminum frame, and 100% CHERRY MX mechanical key switches, the K95 RGB PLATINUM XT ups the ante with several key upgrades.

With Elgato Stream Deck software, users can program custom streaming commands onto the K95 RGB PLATINUM XT’s dedicated macro keys, just as they would for the Stream Deck broadcast controller. The keyboard comes with an alternate set of blue S-key keycaps for the macro keys to visually denote streaming commands, and the remaining keys feature ultra-durable PBT double-shot keycaps. The K95 RGB PLATINUM XT provides plush comfort with a cushioned leatherette detachable palm rest and is available with three different types of key switches: CHERRY MX Brown and SPEED Silver – both now guaranteed for 100 million keystrokes – or standard CHERRY MX Blue key switches.

With versatile hardware from both Elgato and CORSAIR opening up new possibilities for both console and PC streaming, it’s already an exciting new year for content creators.