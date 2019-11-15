CORSAIR, a world leader in PC gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced a new line of PC cooling fans to elevate the aesthetics of any build: CORSAIR iCUE QL RGB PWM fans. Available in 120mm and 140mm sizes, every QL RGB fan features quad light loops lit by a total of 34 individually addressable RGB LEDs, creating incredible visuals from either side. Multi-fan kits of QL RGB fans are bundled with a CORSAIR iCUE Lighting Node CORE RGB Lighting Controller, capable of controlling the lighting for up to six CORSAIR RGB fans at once through CORSAIR iCUE software.

A Bright and Vibrant Fan With Intricate Lighting Effects

No other RGB fan comes close to the brightness and vibrancy of QL RGB. With inner and outer light loops on both the front and back of the fan, it is uniquely capable of intricate, bright, and detailed lighting effects that impress from any angle, regardless of whether it’s used for intake or exhaust. A semi-transparent fan blade allows the RGB lighting to shine through, while a durable machined aluminum hub cover on either side completes the QL RGB’s stunning look. The iCUE Lighting Node CORE, a compact controller included with all kits of multiple QL RGB fans, connects to your PC with simple USB and SATA connections to enable lighting control over up to six of the same CORSAIR RGB fans – up to a staggering 204 LEDs with six QL RGB fans connected.

Take advantage of CORSAIR iCUE software to customize your own multi-layer dynamic lighting effects, synchronized with all iCUE-compatible components and peripherals in your setup, or unleash the brilliance of your QL RGB fans to enhance the immersion when playing iCUE-integrated games. QL RGB fans are available in both 120mm and 140mm sizes, spinning up to 1,500 RPM and 1,250 RPM respectively, with precise PWM control via a CORSAIR iCUE Commander PRO (sold separately) or 4-pin motherboard fan headers. Even at maximum RPM, QL RGB fans keep the noise low thanks to their built-in anti-vibration rubber dampers.

To give your latest build head-turning appeal, CORSAIR iCUE QL RGB fans offer spectacular lighting from any angle. QL RGB fans are available in kits of 3x 120mm and 2x 140mm, as well as single packs of each. Triple and Dual kits both include an iCUE Lighting Node CORE RGB Lighting Controller. QL RGB fans are backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.