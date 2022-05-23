Corsair Enters The Laptop Segment With Its All AMD-Powered Voyager a1600 Laptop: AMD Advantage Design With Ryzen 9 6900HS & Radeon RX 6800M Starting at $2700 US

Corsair has officially entered the laptop segment with its all AMD-Powered Voyager a1600 laptop which is a full-on AMD Advantage design.

Game. Create. Anywhere. Introducing the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 Gaming & Streaming Laptop AMD Advantage Edition

Press Release: CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today unveiled its innovative first gaming and streaming laptop, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition.

Combining a powerful AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor, AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics with CORSAIR and Elgato’s vast ecosystem of exclusive software and technologies, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is a laptop like no other. Whether you’re an aspiring content creator, avid gamer, or a full-time streamer, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 AMD Advantage Edition laptop can do everything you need and more.

Packing a wide array of state-of-the-art tech into an impressively thin 19.8mm form-factor, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 boasts up to an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics to game at maximum settings and cruise through resource-heavy applications like Adobe After Effects or OBS Studio. Moreover, this combination of cutting-edge AMD components unlocks the suite of exclusive AMD smart technologies, such as AMD Smart Access Memory, which helps unlock high performance by providing select AMD Ryzen processors with the address to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory, further enhancing the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600’s high-end performance.

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 stays cool thanks to an advanced compact vapor chamber cooling system that evenly spreads heat, achieving lower temperatures with a thinner profile than traditional cooling methods.







The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is built with a gorgeous 16” 2560×1600 QHD+ IPS screen with superb color accuracy, displaying your gameplay in amazing detail. With an ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and powered by RX 6800M mobile graphics, gamers can experience today’s most graphically intense games at impressively high frame rates for silky-smooth gameplay.

Incorporating technology from the content creation experts at Elgato, the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 breaks new ground as a laptop built specifically with streamers in mind. Above the keyboard are ten easy-access customizable S-key shortcut buttons powered by Elgato Stream Deck software, putting one-touch streaming control at your fingertips. A 1080p30 FHD webcam immortalizes your biggest moments in sharp detail, while a directional 4-microphone array with ambient noise cancellation clearly captures your voice even in busy environments.

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is complemented by a host of features tailored for today’s gamers and content creators. CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile key switches deliver mechanical precision, illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting from ultra-bright, power-efficient CAPELLIX LEDs powered by CORSAIR iCUE software. A variety of ports, including two Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 4.0 and one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, keep you connected to all your devices. An integrated receiver connects to up to three CORSAIR SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS peripherals for a strong, robust signal without tying up any USB ports.







































“We knew we had to bring something new and different to the table. With our unique position in the industry, we were able to pull from the best of what CORSAIR has to offer – from award-winning components to extensive software integration – to create a laptop that no one else can.” said Matthew Hsu, SVP & GM, System BU at CORSAIR.

“We are extremely excited to partner with CORSAIR to launch the first Voyager laptop exclusively with AMD Advantage design framework. The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is the first truly mobile streaming solution; coupled with AMD smart technologies like SmartShift MAX, users can automatically unleash the full potential of this laptop whether gaming, or streaming, or creating,” said Frank Azor, chief architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD.

Technical Specifications SKU CN-9000003-XX CN-9000004-XX CPU AMD Ryzen™ 7 6800HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.4GHz+ AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HS 8-Core / 16-Thread 4.8GHz+ GPU Radeon™ RX 6800M Display 16.0″, 16:10, 2560×1600, 240Hz Integrated MUX Switch Yes Memory 2x16GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM 2x32GB CORSAIR VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD Keyboard Full size, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical switches (in conjunction with membrane for half-height keys) Webcam 1080p30 S-Keys 10-Key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 4.0, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A,

SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack Wifi 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) Dual Band Simultaneous Connections Bluetooth® Bluetooth 5.2 Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 6410mAh, 99Wh Dimensions and Weight 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kg MSRP $2699.99 $2999.99

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

Availability and pricing for the CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 Gaming Laptop will be announced at a later date. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative. The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 is backed by a one-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.