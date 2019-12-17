CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire a high-performance controller pioneer SCUF Gaming “SCUF” and its extensive patent portfolio.

Corsair Expands Their Grip In The Gaming Market

The transaction is expected to complete within the next 30 days. Since launching in 2011, SCUF has recognized that one size does not fit all and set a new standard for performance controllers for use with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. SCUF radically changed the way controllers are used by redesigning the layout of a controller to increase hand use and improve performance, matching the evolving complexities of competitive games.

In comparison to generic game controllers, SCUF controllers are modular by feature and design, built to specification to shorten hand movements and gain a measurable performance advantage, making it easier for players to tailor the controller to their individual preferences. SCUF controllers feature a vast range of configurable components, including a patented paddle control system, removable back paddles, a quick-access remapping switch, customizable thumbsticks, hair-trigger, trigger stops and extenders, choice of D-pads, and an interchangeable magnetic faceplate.

“We are thrilled to greatly expand our portfolio of industry-leading peripherals and enter the gaming controller space to help gamers play at their best,” said Andy Paul, Founder, and CEO of CORSAIR. “SCUF leads the market for performance controllers and are a key ingredient to the success of countless esports professionals. SCUF will make an excellent and winning addition to the vast lineup of award-winning CORSAIR and Elgato products.”

Scuf Has Connections Throughout Gaming With Their Excellent Hardware

SCUF is a strong enthusiast gaming brand with an expansive IP portfolio and deep partnerships within the esports space. SCUF has a loyal affiliate network and is a licensed partner of Activision for Call of Duty, as well as the official controller partner of many gaming leagues including the NBA 2K League and eMLS.

“Over the last ten years, we’ve worked tirelessly to create the features that have made SCUF the preferred controller for the majority of top professional gamers. Controllers are the single most important connection between an individual and their game, becoming an extension of the player to maximize their performance,” said Duncan Ironmonger, Founder, and CEO of SCUF Gaming. “We are delighted to join forces with CORSAIR, who share similar DNA to SCUF with regards to innovation and design in the gaming market. CORSAIR has an operational scale and network to help us bring our innovation to even more gamers.”

SCUF Gaming will remain a separate brand within the CORSAIR family and will continue to operate from its HQ in Atlanta, as well as regional offices. All existing SCUF Gaming warranties, purchases, and support are unaffected and will continue to be provided by SCUF Gaming.