Corepunk Is an Upcoming Top-Down MMORPG Featuring PvE, PvP and Fog of War

MMORPG fans may have a new hope to look forward to thanks to Corepunk, the newly announced top-down open world MMORPG for PC.

In development at Artificial Core, a game studio located in Amsterdam and Kyiv, Corepunk features an art style that is reminiscent of games like Torchlight or even World of Warcraft. Interestingly, though, as suggested by its name it'll be a blend of multiple settings from dark fantasy to cyberpunk.

Final Fantasy XIV, Designing Success and Future Thinking – Naoki Yoshida Interview

Eugene Kiver, Producer of Corepunk, said in a statement:

Corepunk represents a synthesis of our favorite settings and themes from science fiction. Over the course of five years, we’ve expanded our team to over 100 people to ensure our vision of the ultimate futuristic fantasy comes to life. We can’t wait to have MMORPG fans live out their technocratic dreams with us.

The game is currently in Alpha. You can register for the Closed Beta on the official Corepunk website; the developers are planning to launch Open Beta testing in about a year from now (Q4 2020). The full feature set of Corepunk, as described by its developers, can be found below alongside the first gameplay trailer.

Featuring a seamless open world with miles of wilderness to get lost in, Corepunk will allow players to venture to an array of intricately detailed environments inhabited by four distinct cultures. A vast metropolis booming with activity and a lonely camp in the middle of an uncharted desert will be a few of the many destinations travelers can embark to. Unlike most MMO titles, the game will allow players to take on story missions in whichever order they prefer. Every journey will begin by creating a hero. Each character has a unique set of fighting styles, and each style has a unique set of abilities. These can be tailored gradually through the talents and artifacts players acquire throughout the game. Builds vary immensely depending on the attributes that one prioritizes. Corepunk will feature an extensive economy system, meaning crafting and trading in-game items will be an important part of the player’s experience, too. Branching quests and alternate endings guarantee that no playthrough will be exactly alike. Embarking on an expedition to find a chest filled with loot, a rare monster, or a wandering merchant with special items may yield a few surprises that players may not have anticipated from the get-go. The fog-of-war system will ensure players will constantly be kept on their toes thanks to dynamic weather and day/night cycles. While it may seem like a hazard at first glance, this system can be utilized to ambush and lure foes into traps during PvP. Each encounter in Corepunk’s PvP component will require a great deal of strategy. The keys to success will lie in constantly managing the distance between oneself and the enemy, keeping an eye on one’s ability cooldowns, and knowing each character’s strengths and weaknesses. Victories will be rewarded through the Honor Points system. Weaker players should rest assured knowing that a karma system will prevent them from being steamrolled at the outset. Of course, Corepunk will include everything that MMORPG fans have come to expect from the genre, including a profound amount of lore, arenas, battlegrounds, guilds, farms, randomly generated dungeons, raids, and crafting and mining professions. Players will also be able to meet and join up with human companions in order to take on harrowing quests that few would dare challenge alone.