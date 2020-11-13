Cooler Master has announced another variant to the MasterLiquid ML360 AIO CPU Cooler; this variant utilizes a new cooling system powered by Intel Cryo Cooling Technology. This MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero cooler is designed to keep even the most powerful CPU cool; this allows for a longer turbo clock and more possibilities when dealing with overclocking CPUs.

Cooler Master's ML360 Sub-Zero AIO offers below ambient temperatures while keeping a small and manageable form factor for PC builders.

The MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero is designed to push the thermal boundaries of standard cooling solutions while having all the benefits of being a closed-loop cooler. This AIO cooler features Sub-Ambient cooling thanks to the Thermoelectric Unit or TEC that this AIO cooler utilizes. The ML360 Sub-Zero allows processors to achieve an incredibly lowest temperature even while under an overclock.

ID-COOLING Announces The SE-225-XT Black CPU Air Cooler

The TEC, which is utilized in the ML360 Sub-Zero water cooler, features a maximum TDP of 200-watts to cool the connected processors efficiently. A Thermoelectric Unit utilizes the Peltier Effect to transfer heat from one side of the device to the other side; this depends on the electrical current's direction.





This AIO cooler uses a 360 mm radiator with three SF120R fans designed to create fantastic air pressure while maintaining a low noise level overall. These high-performance air balance fans have a low RPM of a minimum of 600 RPM and a maximum of 1,900 RPM. The SF120R fans don't offer any RGB lighting. Instead, these fans focus entirely on providing the best performance.

The MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero uses a second-generation pump; this pump features a higher liquid flow for exceptional heat removal. This pump has been improved upon to allow for adequate liquid flow while having sensors to ensure limited condensation on the processor.

Using Intel's overclocking software called Intel's Extreme Tuning Utility offers the ability to overclock your processor easily. This software is available for download and allows users to set individual overclocks depending on the various CPU cores. Alongside, a variety of different options like the CPU voltage. The cooler is supported by the following motherboards for now:

Z490 Aorus Master

Z490 Aorus Ultra

MPG Z490 GAMING CARBON WIFI

MEG Z490 ACE

MEG Z490 GODLIKE

Z490 Velocita

Z490 Steel Legend

Z490 Taichi

Maximus XII Apex

Maximus XII Extreme

Maximus XII Formula

Maximus XII Hero (Wi-Fi)