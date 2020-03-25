Control March Update Now Live; Brings NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 Support on PC, Gameplay Tweaks and More

Remedy's Control received its March update today, which brings new features, gameplay tweaks, and fixes.

The biggest new feature included in the update is support on PC for NVIDIA DLSS 2.0. Among the new additions is also the option to redistribute spent Ability Points, a revised ability tree and more.

Improved the readability of the map

Added button toggle options for Launch and Aim

Revised the ability tree

Added the option to redistribute previously spent Ability Points. From now on, players can spend Essence at Control Points to get their spent Ability Points back and assign them to different ability upgrades

Also adds the Shield Rush ability upgrade to the Shield ability

Added the functionality to zoom in on collectable documents for improved readability

DLSS 2.0 support (PC)

The new Control update also fixes some general and progression issues.

Fixed the issue when the third personal mod slot kept unequipping after updating the game to the latest Expeditions update

Fixed the issue where Jukebox Tokens could be obtained from Board Countermeasures before starting the Put A Record On mission

Various fixes and optimisations to the localisation, UI, and Photo Mode

Various fixes to progression issues

Several gameplay tweaks are also included in the Control March update.

Re balanced Charge to deal more damage. Compared to other Service Weapon forms, Charge wasn’t dealing enough damage.

Fixed an issue where anything the player did during the Former boss fight broke the floor. Now, only the Former’s smashing attacks will break the floor.

Fixed the issue when the melee damage upgrade affected the damage of Ground Slam.

Fixed the issue when Expedition modifiers didn’t apply to Seized enemies.

Also fixed the issue where completing a Tier 3 Expedition granted rewards below the allowed value.

Fixed the issue when after completing the Incinerator and Scrapyard arenas in Expeditions, if Jesse died before leaving the arenas, the player would be able to go back and re-do the missions and farm the rewards continuously until the Expedition timer runs out.

Control is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.