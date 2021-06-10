Control Will be Free Through the Epic Games Store Later Today – Rumor

Remedy Games’ hit title Control is said to be made available for free through the Epic Games Store later today.

At least – if German deals site Mydealz.de is to be believed, the game will be free to download and keep starting later today. The deals site has proven to be correct when it comes to upcoming deals in the past. Once obtained, the game is yours to keep.

Control was released back in August of 2019 and has since received several expansions, including The Foundation DLC and AWE DLC. An Ultimate Edition of the game was released last year.

Set in a unique and ever-changing world that juxtaposes our familiar reality with the strange and unexplainable, Control is a third-person action-adventure game combining Remedy’s trademark gunplay with supernatural abilities. After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, players will take on the role of Jesse Faden, the new Director struggling to regain Control. This sandbox-style, gameplay-driven experience built on the proprietary Northlight engine challenges players to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through the deep and mysterious worlds Remedy is known and loved for.

“Control is our most ambitious game as a studio yet,” said Mikael Kasurinen, game director, Remedy Entertainment upon the game's release. “We said early on this would redefine what a Remedy game is; giving our fans a more player-driven experience than we’ve ever created before, while still retaining the compelling worlds we’re known for. Everyone at Remedy is proud of what we’re delivering to players today and we look forward to continuing to expand on what we’ve built after launch as well.”

Control is available now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Be sure to read our review of the game in case you haven't done so and you're wondering if you should play this amazing title from Remedy.