Menu
Company

Compute Express Link 3.0 (CXL) specifications released, up to 64GT/s link rate – AMD, Intel, NVIDIA & Other Onboard

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 2, 2022
Compute Express Link 3.0 (CXL) specifications released, up to 64GT/s link rate 1

The CXL Consortium, an industry standards body, dedicated to advancing Compute Express Link (CXL) technology, announced the release of the CXL 3.0 specification today, which will be adopted by AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and other major server players.

CXL Consortium launches Compute Express Link 3.0 specification to extend fabric abilities and data management

The CXL 3.0 specification expands on previous technology generations to increase scalability and optimize system level flows with advanced switching and fabric capabilities, efficient peer-to-peer communications, and fine-grained resource sharing across multiple compute domains.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
SK hynix Unveils CXL 2.0 Memory Expansion Solution – 96 GB DDR5 DRAM, PCIe Gen 5.0 Interface, EDSFF Form Factor

Modern datacenters require heterogenous and composable architectures to support compute intensive workloads for applications such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – and we continue to evolve Compute Express Link  technology to meet industry requirements. Developed by our dedicated technical workgroup members, the CXL 3.0 specification will enable new usage models in composable disaggregated infrastructure.

  • Siamak Tavallaei, President, CXL Consortium.

CXL is a transformative technology that continues to build momentum across the industry. The introduction of Compute Express Link 3.0 meets the needs of next-generation data centers with 64 GT/s signaling and a new level of scalability,” said Travis Karr, general manager of Interconnect SoCs at Rambus. “At Rambus, we are extremely proud to be members of the growing CXL ecosystem and committed to the development of solutions that will accelerate the adoption of this exciting new technology.

  • Travis Karr, general manager of interconnect SoCs at Rambus
Compute Express Link 3.0 (CXL) specifications released, up to 64GT/s link rate 2
Source: CXL Consortium

Key highlights:

  • The Compute Express Link™ 3.0 specification will introduce fabric capabilities and management, improved memory sharing and pooling, enhanced coherency, and peer-to-peer (P2P) communication.
  • The Compute Express Link 3.0 specification offers two times the data rate, enhancing data transfer to 64 GTs with zero latency over the previous CXL 2.0. The new specification is currently available for public use.
  • CXL Consortium and its partnered companies will convey essential insights on Compute Express Link technology during the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) on August 2nd through the 4th.
Source: CXL Consortium

Highlights of the Compute Express Link 3.0 specification:

  • Fabric capabilities
    • Multi-headed and Fabric Attached Devices
    • Enhanced Fabric Management
    • Composable disaggregated infrastructure
  • Better scalability and improved resource utilization
    • Enhanced memory pooling
    • Multi-level switching
    • New enhanced coherency capabilities
    • Improved software capabilities
  • Doubles the bandwidth to 64GTs
  • Zero added latency over Compute Express Link 2.0
  • Full backward compatibility with 2.0, 1.1, and 1.0
cxl3-3
cxl3-4
2 of 9

The Compute Express Link Consortium will introduce the new CXL 3.0 features at the Flash Memory Summit, starting August 2nd at the Santa Clara Convention Center and ending two days later. You can view the Summit's agenda for detailed information within the shared presentations.

For readers or users interested in discovering more about the new CXL 3.0 specifications, you can find out more here, as well as a Consortium member statement of support. Finally, you can read the official white paper, describing more of the process in further detail and a link to the video above.

News Source: CXL Consortium

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order