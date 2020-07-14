CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Few Days – Avail Now
You can start a very lucrative career as a Network & Systems Administrator in just a few days. You don’t have to start frantically looking for courses for this. We have the right bundle for you here. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount on the CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle. The offer will expire in just a few days, so don’t miss this opportunity to excel. The bundle offers a certification as well, so you start you career right away.
CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle features
More and more businesses are relying on complex networks now. It is going to be in your favor, if you chose to become an administrator during these times. Here are highlights of what the CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle has in store for you:
CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)
- Practice an organized test-preparation routine through the use of proven series elements & techniques
- Understand hardware & system configuration
- Learn Linux troubleshooting & diagnostics
- Learn about systems operation & maintenance along w/ security measures and operations
CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)
- Describe the features of different network protocols & products for LANs, WANs, and wireless networks
- Understand the functions & features of TCP/IP addressing and protocols
- Identify threats to network security & appropriate countermeasures and controls
- Install & configure network cabling and appliances
- Manage, monitor & troubleshoot networks
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Certificate of completion included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: beginner
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
The bundle has been brought to you be iCollege. They are known for providing quality courses on various topics. These courses are relied upon by companies and individuals all across the globe. All the courses have been designed by experts with years of relevant industry experience.
Original Price CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle: $590
Wccftech Discount Price CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle: $29.99
