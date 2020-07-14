CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Few Days – Avail Now

You can start a very lucrative career as a Network & Systems Administrator in just a few days. You don’t have to start frantically looking for courses for this. We have the right bundle for you here. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount on the CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle. The offer will expire in just a few days, so don’t miss this opportunity to excel. The bundle offers a certification as well, so you start you career right away.

CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle features

More and more businesses are relying on complex networks now. It is going to be in your favor, if you chose to become an administrator during these times. Here are highlights of what the CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle has in store for you:

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)

Practice an organized test-preparation routine through the use of proven series elements & techniques

Understand hardware & system configuration

Learn Linux troubleshooting & diagnostics

Learn about systems operation & maintenance along w/ security measures and operations

CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)

Describe the features of different network protocols & products for LANs, WANs, and wireless networks

Understand the functions & features of TCP/IP addressing and protocols

Identify threats to network security & appropriate countermeasures and controls

Install & configure network cabling and appliances

Manage, monitor & troubleshoot networks

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

Certificate of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: beginner

Requirements

Any device with basic specifications

The bundle has been brought to you be iCollege. They are known for providing quality courses on various topics. These courses are relied upon by companies and individuals all across the globe. All the courses have been designed by experts with years of relevant industry experience.

Original Price CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle: $590

Wccftech Discount Price CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle: $29.99