Comprehensive Game Development Bundle Is Up For A Massive 97% Discount Offer – Avail Now
Do you have a thing for gaming? Ever imagined yourself having a career doing something you love? Well, Wccftech has something for you right here. Get a massive discount on the Comprehensive Game Development Bundle and start a lucrative career in something you have a passion for. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail the discount as soon as you can.
Comprehensive Game Development Bundle Features
The bundle is extensive and contains a very comprehensive list of courses. Each course will help you get closer to your goals. Here are highlights of what the Comprehensive Game Development Bundle has in store for you:
- HTML5 Game Development for Beginners with Phaser
Take a Hands-on Approach to Learning the Basics of Game Development with Phaser 3
- Intro to Multiplayer Game Development
Create a 3D Multiplayer Game as You Learn the Fundamentals of Networking with Unity & Photon
- Discover SFML for C++ Game Development
Work with the SFML API to Implement Graphics, Audio, & Other Multimedia for C++ Games
- Intro to Augmented Reality
Master the Fundamentals of Augmented Reality & Create Your First Cross-Platform AR App with Unity and AR Foundation
- Build an Action RPG in Unreal Engine
Set Up Action RPGs & Character Animations Using Unreal Engine
- Unreal Engine Game Development for Beginners
Learn the Popular Unreal Engine for Game Development & Start Building Your Own Games
- Construct a First Person Shooter
Craft Your Own First Person Shooter in Unity with Challenging Enemies & Exciting Gameplay
- VR Pointers: Space Station App
Create a Reusable Pointer & Interaction System by Building an Immersive VR App About the International Space Station
- Learn Python 3 by Making a Game
Make A Game, Learn Python — Two Birds, One Stone!
- Develop a Puzzle Platformer Game
Take Your Unity Platformer to the Next Level by Adding More Puzzle-Oriented Mechanics
The courses have been designed by experts of the field so you won’t regret investing your time and energy into this.
Original Price Comprehensive Game Development Bundle: $1,990
Wccftech Discount Price Comprehensive Game Development Bundle: $39.99
