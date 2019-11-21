The Complete Technical SEO Course Can Be Yours For Just $49 – Avail Discount Offer Now And Improve Your Site

If you are planning to build your website or you are already managing one, then you are aware of how important SEO is to a successful site. You can build your SEO by getting the help of an expert or you could save money by learning how to do so yourself. The latter option is always the better one because not only you will be saving money but you will be learning an essential skill that you can cash on. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Complete Technical SEO Course. Avail it right away before it expires.

Complete Technical SEO Course features

SEO can make a huge difference to your site, so don’t think that it is something that you can ignore. It will help you get more viewers, leads, sales, business sign ups and more. This amazing course will teach you everything you need to know. Here are highlights of what the Complete Technical SEO Course has to offer:

Access 8 lectures & 3 hours of content 24/7

Know what is important in a technical audit & how to start one yourself

Optimize on-page content w/ the right keywords & page structure

Understand what a good URL structure is & how you can influence crawl behavior

Know how to use JavaScript frameworks to influence technical SEO

Easily create XML sitemaps to help you better understand content & index rates

Mark up your content w/ structured data so it can extract entities

Decide on the right domain strategy, URL structure, content & keywords while working across multiple countries

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: intermediate to advanced

Requirements

Experience working w/ HTML & JavaScript

Experience working w/ Google Analytics

Understanding of SEO fundamentals & areas

Original Price Complete Technical SEO Course: $499

Wccftech Discount Price Complete Technical SEO Course: $49