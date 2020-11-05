Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Coding is now a must have skill. It is a skill that is now being taught to kids in school and if you wish to stay relevant in the job market, you will start investing your time to learn this skill too. Wccftech is going to help you achieve this goal and we are offering a limited time discount offer on the Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle. The discount is going to expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle Features

The bundle is extensive and contains 6 courses. The courses will cover a wide range of topics including C++, CSS, HTML, Python and JavaScript. Each course will help you reach your goals quickly. Here are highlights of what the Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle has in store for you:

C++ Foundations

Begin Your Coding Journey with the High-End, Popular C++ Language for Software & Game Development

CSS Foundations

Enhance Website Aesthetics & Designs with the Style Sheet Language CSS

HTML Foundations

Start Creating Your Own Websites, Web Apps, & More

Java Foundations

Master the General Purpose & Object-Oriented Language of Java to Enhance Your Skills for Mobile Development

JavaScript Foundations

Learn JavaScript for Web & HTML5 Game Development

Python Foundations

Learn the Foundations of Python for Data Science & Machine Learning

The courses have been designed by the Zenya Academy. It is an e-learning platform that is dedicated to providing quality learning solutions to people all around the world. This platform is being trusted by thousands of learners and developers and you can become one of them too. All the courses are being created with a lot care to ensure that people of every caliber can take advantage from the instruction. Every course has been designed by an expert with years of relevant industry experience and you will not regret making this investment. So, are you game?

Original Price Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle: $1,200

Wccftech Discount Price Complete One-Hour Coder Bundle: $34.99