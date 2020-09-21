Complete Developer Bootcamp Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now
Coding is rapidly becoming an essential skill and if you wish to stay relevant in this technology dependent world, then you should definitely acquire this skill. You don’t have to start looking for courses as we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Complete Developer Bootcamp. The offer will expire in a couple of days so you don’t want waste any time thinking about investing. Get the deal now!
Complete Developer Bootcamp Features
With this bundle you will be able to get started with best practices of software development. The course structure has been designed to help you become a skilled developer in just a few days. With the bundle you will be able to learn about code quality gates, coding standards, unit testing, branching strategy, analysis, Agile and so much more. Here are highlights of what the Complete Developer Bootcamp has in store for you:
- Access 35 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7
- Know what a software bug is & what damage it can bring
- Understand code quality & code quality gates
- Learrn what coding standards is & why you need it
- Find out what is the difference between code-style & code-convention
- Know testing approaches & techniques you can use during software development
- Use software releases to improve product quality
- Understand continuous integration, delivery, & deployment
- Learn the benefits of Agile methodology
The course has been designed by Maksym Rudnyi. He has years of experience in the field and is an expert in web development. He is the best person to help you get started.
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Certificate of completion included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
Original Price Complete Developer Bootcamp: $199
Wccftech Discount Price Complete Developer Bootcamp: $15.99
