Complete Computer Science Bundle Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
Computer Sciences is a field that has quickly gained popularity over the past few years. It is extremely essential and no matter how much you deny it, there is no surviving without it anymore. You don’t need to enroll yourself in college again; we have something for you right here. Wccftech is offering a massive offer on the Complete Computer Science Bundle. The offer will expire soon, so avail it right away.
Complete Computer Science Bundle features
The bundle includes eight courses and each course has something unique to offer. With the help of this bundle you will be able to get the tech education you need to start a new career or even improve your current one. Here are highlights of what the Complete Computer Science Bundle has in store for you:
- From 0 to 1: C Programming - Drill Deep
Dive into This Foundational Language to Build a Solid Programming Skill Set
- Byte Size Chunks: Java Object-Oriented Programming & Design
Conquer Java with Just 7 Hours of Premium Instruction
- From 0 to 1: Data Structures & Algorithms in Java
Master the Fundamentals of How Computer Programs Organize & Manipulate Data
- From 0 to 1: SQL And Databases - Heavy Lifting
Create, Customize & Retrieve Data From Database Management Systems Such as MySQL
- From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming - Easy as Pie
Make Quick Work of This Popular, Powerful Programming Language in Just 9 Hours
- Learn By Example: C++ Programming - 75 Solved Problems
Make Sense of This Powerful, Versatile Language with 75 Real-World Use Cases
- From 0 to 1: Raspberry Pi and the Internet of Things
Use This Handy Microprocessor to Configure & Execute Home Automatron Projects
- Case Studies: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Apple
Learn From the Business Successes & Failures of Top Tech Companies
The courses have been designed by experts with years of experience, so you will be making a safe choice.
Original Price Complete Computer Science Bundle: $367
Wccftech Discount Price Complete Computer Science Bundle: $39
