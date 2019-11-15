Company of Heroes 2 Goes Completely Free – Deep Discount on Rest of Franchise

Relic Entertainment is pretty well known as a developer of excellent strategy games. That's one thing that makes Age of Empires IV so exciting - Relic is developing the game (now being supported by Microsoft's new studio: World's Edge) and we know from Dawn of War and Company of Heroes that Relic is a team you can trust. Speaking of Company of Heroes, SEGA and Relic had decided to be lovely to everybody and give Company of Heroes 2 away for absolutely free.

In a new Steam campaign that begins right now, Company of Heroes 2 goes completely free for the next forty-eight hours, from 18:00 today on the 15th of November, to 18:00 on Sunday the 17th of November. Following this, the game will go on sale at 75% off from the 18th until the 24th of November.

The base title won't be the only thing getting the discount treatment. Starting from today until the 24th of November, the entire franchise will see a deep discount of 75%. From the original title to every expansion and bit of DLC, everything Company of Heroes is going cheap. If there was a time to jump into and get one of the best strategy games around, even with it being an older title now, here's your chance. If you want another piece of free content, signing up to the franchise newsletter also gains you the 'Victory at Stalingrad' bonus pack.

In addition to the freebies and sale, Relic is hosting the finals of their world championship this weekend:

World Championship Tournament Company of Heroes 2’s online multiplayer mode allows players across the globe to compete against each other in fierce battles, with modes ranging from 1v1 to 4v4 and with ranked and custom matches. COH2 offers a deep and diverse range of situations, with five factions offering players a wide choice of playstyle and distinctive abilities. To see Company of Heroes 2 in action at the highest level, tune in to Relic’s Twitch channel on the 16 and 17 November to watch the finals of their official World Championship 2019 Tournament live. This is the largest tournament in the franchise’s history, with a total of USD $20,000 up for grabs.

As with all freebies, all you have to do is head over to the relevant page - in this case, Steam. In this case, if you haven't got Company of Heroes 2 for whatever reason, I can't help but recommend this. It is and remains an outstanding game and a part of what remains, despite only two entries, one of the best strategy franchises in the world.