Command & Conquer Remastered Collection Playable Offline, Door Left Open for Console Ports

By
1 hour ago
Command & Conquer

Yesterday, Command & Conquered Remastered Collection (which includes feature-rich 4K revamps of Tiberian Dawn, Red Alert, and their three expansion packs) got a PC release date, and today the game’s producer Jim Vessella took to Twitter to answer a few more questions about the game. I’ve collected some of the more interesting answers, below.

First off, could Command & Conquer Remastered Collection come to consoles?

Since this is an EA game, will you need to download the Origin client to play?

On a related note, will EA be repeating past mistakes and forcing fans to play online?

One of the big new C&C Remastered features is a map editor, but will you be able to make both single player and multiplayer maps?

Will the game allow for full-on mods?

Another big feature is the ability to switch between new and classic graphics. Can you do that anytime?

Are there any DVD-style bonus features included?

Is there going to be a beta?

Are some “classic” bugs getting fixed?

Will official tournaments and/or esports events being planned?

Will there be a way to easily watch matches?

That’s just a small sampling of the questions Vessella answered – if you want to check out the full AMA, head on over to the official Command & Conquer Twitter account.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection marches onto PC (via Steam and Origin) on June 5.

