Colorful’s GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Leaks Out, Entry-Level Design With Dual-Fan Cooler

By Jason R. Wilson
VideoCardz received two pictures of the new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 from the brand Colorful before the expected rumored launch of the entry-level graphics card.

Colorful's new GTX 1630 graphics card has been leaked ahead of its launch next week

The new card from the company will launch as part of their famous BattleAx line. The new Colorful GeForce GTX 1630 will offer dual-fan cooling, along with an individual heatsink that stretches across the length of the GPU. The new card from Colorful is not expected to be overclocked ahead of time by the factory. Also, it will launch with an extra 6-pin power connector and will offer three display connectors. The display connectors will be for DisplayPort, DVI (which is rare to see a card still ship with that option), and HDMI.

NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Graphics Card Reportedly Launches on 28th June For $150 US

Colorful's GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Leaks Out, Entry-Level Design With Dual-Fan Cooler 1
Photo of the new Colorful GeForce GTX 1630 BattleAx, Source: Colorful via VideoCardz

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is mainly designed for the OEM and entry-level segment, where most shipments will be made. The MSRP for the NVIDIA GTX 1630 is anticipated to be around $150, depending on the region. We recently reported DIY solutions in ITX and SFF flavors over here.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to utilize a cut-down  TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores. The card will also pack a 4 GB and 64-bit memory bus, a considerable cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.

Colorful's GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Leaks Out, Entry-Level Design With Dual-Fan Cooler 2
Cross-section of the new Colorful GeForce GTX 1630 BattleAx, Source: Colorful via VideoCarz

The new Colorful GTX 1630 BattleAx is a TU117 GPU, offering 512 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR6 memory onboard. It is reported that the GTX 1630 will offer a bus width of 64-bits, much less than the GTX 1650, which delivered 896 cores and a 128-bit bus. This power reduction will affect performance and bandwidth at higher picture resolutions.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is anticipated to take the place of the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, based on the Pascal architecture. If the rumors are true, the NVIDIA GTX 1630 should release on June 28, 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications

 GeForce RTX 2060 FEGeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GBGeForce GTX 1650 4 GBGeForce GTX 1630 4 GB
Architecture (GPU)
TU106TU116-400TU116-300TU116-300TU116TU117TU117
CUDA Cores
19201536 140814081280896512
Tensor Cores
240N / AN / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
RT cores
30N / AN / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
Texture Units
120 96 8888805632
ROPs
48484848323232
Base Clock
1365 MHz1500 MHz1530 MHz1530 MHzTBD1485 MHzTBD
GPU Boost
1680 MHz1770 MHz1785 MHz1785 MHzTBD1665 MHz1800 MHz
Memory
6GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR6?
Memory Bus
192-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit64-bit
Memory Clocks
14 Gbps12 Gbps14 Gbps8 Gbps12 Gbps8 Gbps12
L2 cache
3 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB
TDP
160 W120W125W120W100W75W>75W
Transistors
10.8 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion4.7 billion4.7 billion
Die Size
445 mm²284mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2200mm2200mm2
Price
$349$279$229$229$159$149$119?

News Source: VideoCardz

