Colorful’s GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Leaks Out, Entry-Level Design With Dual-Fan Cooler

VideoCardz received two pictures of the new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 from the brand Colorful before the expected rumored launch of the entry-level graphics card.

The new card from the company will launch as part of their famous BattleAx line. The new Colorful GeForce GTX 1630 will offer dual-fan cooling, along with an individual heatsink that stretches across the length of the GPU. The new card from Colorful is not expected to be overclocked ahead of time by the factory. Also, it will launch with an extra 6-pin power connector and will offer three display connectors. The display connectors will be for DisplayPort, DVI (which is rare to see a card still ship with that option), and HDMI.

NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Graphics Card Reportedly Launches on 28th June For $150 US

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is mainly designed for the OEM and entry-level segment, where most shipments will be made. The MSRP for the NVIDIA GTX 1630 is anticipated to be around $150, depending on the region. We recently reported DIY solutions in ITX and SFF flavors over here.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to utilize a cut-down TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores. The card will also pack a 4 GB and 64-bit memory bus, a considerable cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.

The new Colorful GTX 1630 BattleAx is a TU117 GPU, offering 512 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR6 memory onboard. It is reported that the GTX 1630 will offer a bus width of 64-bits, much less than the GTX 1650, which delivered 896 cores and a 128-bit bus. This power reduction will affect performance and bandwidth at higher picture resolutions.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is anticipated to take the place of the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, based on the Pascal architecture. If the rumors are true, the NVIDIA GTX 1630 should release on June 28, 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications

GeForce RTX 2060 FE GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB

GeForce GTX 1660 6GB

GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GB GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Architecture (GPU)

TU106 TU116-400 TU116-300 TU116-300 TU116 TU117 TU117 CUDA Cores

1920 1536 1408 1408 1280 896 512 Tensor Cores

240 N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A RT cores

30 N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A Texture Units

120 96 88 88 80 56 32 ROPs

48 48 48 48 32 32 32 Base Clock

1365 MHz 1500 MHz 1530 MHz 1530 MHz TBD 1485 MHz TBD GPU Boost

1680 MHz 1770 MHz 1785 MHz 1785 MHz TBD 1665 MHz 1800 MHz Memory

6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR6? Memory Bus

192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 64-bit Memory Clocks

14 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 8 Gbps 12 Gbps 8 Gbps 12 L2 cache

3 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB TDP

160 W 120W 125W 120W 100W 75W >75W Transistors

10.8 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 4.7 billion 4.7 billion Die Size

445 mm² 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 200mm2 200mm2 Price

$349 $279 $229 $229 $159 $149 $119?

