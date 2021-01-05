Colorful Announces The Limited Edition iGame Vulcan RNG Graphics Card

Colorful has announced its Limited edition GeForce RTX 3090 iGame Vulcan RNG graphics card. Only six of these graphics cards will be created, with five being given to the e-Sports team of RNG, or Royal Never Give Up, and the final card being given away on social media, As Reported by Videocardz. This graphics card's design features the same design as the original iGame Vulcan but a different color scheme that sets it apart from the original even at just a glance.

The GeForce RTX 3090 iGame Vulcan RNG graphics card is designed for the eSports team of RNG, a clan that plays League of Legends

The Limited edition GeForce RTX 3090 iGame Vulcan RNG graphics card offers a unique color scheme, having the grey color changed to satin gold. This satin gold color is shown throughout the entire graphics card. This color scheme pairs with the lighting on both the backplate and the graphics card's front plate.

One interesting feature of this graphics card is the backplate, which features a unique design featuring RGB lighting alongside the words STILL RNG and all the current RNG members. This shows the dedication that Colorful put into creating this graphics card for the RNG eSports team.

Colorful has yet to announce the graphics card's specifications, but the design is the same, including the boost frequency as the original. The GeForce RTX 3090 iGame Vulcan graphics card features a base clock speed of 1,395 MHz and a Boost clock speed of 1,785 MHz with a total of 24 GB of GDDR6X memory.

This graphics card features three DisplayPort outputs and a single HDMI output, allowing up to four different monitors to easily be connected to this graphics card. This graphics card will feature three 8-pin power connectors, a dual-BIOS OC button, and even a special display that can be rotated up to a 90-degree angle allowing for easy viewing!

According to Colorful, this card is currently in production but will only create six of these fantastic looking graphics cards. Five of the six will be given to the RNG eSports team members from China, While the final card will be given away through social media.