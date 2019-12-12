New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Patch December 11th Now Live Across PC/PS4/XO; Packs General Fixes

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch has been rolled out by Infinity Ward for all platforms.

The December 11 update for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is available now and offers general fixes across all platforms. Alongside fixes for various skins not appearing correctly in the game, the patch also addresses some exploits in Special Ops: Survival and fixes a bug where equipping the “Old Wounds” LMG could cause an error, kicking players out of the menu.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics Card Custom Models Spotted With 6 GB & 8 GB GDDR6 Memory, Tackles The GTX 1660 Series

We’ve included the full release notes, as supplied by developer Infinity Ward, down below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Patch December 11th Release Notes General Fixes Fix for the R9-0 Smoothebore not appearing correctly in-game

Fix for the “Smooth Dominator” not appearing correctly in-game

Fix for the “Heat Cycle” weapon not appearing correctly in-game

Fix for a bug where equipping the “Old Wounds” LMG could cause an error, kicking players out of the menu

Operator challenge descriptions have been updated to indicate that a specific Operator must be equipped in order to complete the challenge

If you reached a new rank while in the middle of a match and perform the criteria to complete a challenge you just unlocked, progress would not show in the UI until you entered a new match. We’ve done some backend work to help improve this.

Fix for Objective 2 of Mara’s Operator Mission showing a placeholder name ‘Desert Work’ for the reward

Fix for Wyatt’s Calling Card appearing with the incorrect rarity

Fix for the Cluster Strike’s missiles getting stuck on surfaces without detonating and playing looping audio the remainder of the match

Fix for exploits in Special Operations: Survival

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available globally now for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The Modern Warfare reboot was released back in October of this year.