Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Xbox Series X|S vs PS5 and PC Comparison Highlights Great Performance on Series S

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 23, 2022, 03:31 AM EDT
With the beta now also being available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Xbox Series X|S vs PS5 and PC comparison has been released.

Following the launch of the beta of PlayStation platforms last week, tech channel ‘ElAnalistaDebits’ already released its first PlayStation comparison video, showing that the game is somewhat being held back by last-gen consoles. Of course, the game does look better on PlayStation 5, but from what we’ve seen, these improvements aren’t that big just yet.

Fast forward one week, and the tech channel now released a new comparison video. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Modern Warfare 2 runs in 4K at 60FPS with reconstruction rendering, and in 1440P at 120FPS with reconstruction rendering. It does have to be said that performance appears to be better on Xbox Series X at 120Hz in Invasion mode, and the PS5 version seems to suffer from some minor shading problems in 120Hz.

One of the biggest surprises might again be the Series S, which runs the game in 1440P at 60FPS with reconstruction rendering and in 1080P at 120FPS with reconstruction rendering. Overall, great performance on Microsoft’s entry next-gen (or should I say, current-gen) consoles.

Meanwhile, the PC version benefits from improvements to shadows, ambient occlusion, anisotropic filtering, and some textures. In addition, with DLSS enabled, a great performance boost can be seen.

You can check out the new comparison video down below:

PS5

  • 2160p/60fps with reconstruction rendering
  • 1440p/120fps with reconstruction rendering

Xbox Series X

  • 2160p/60fps with reconstruction rendering
  • 1440p/120fps with reconstruction rendering

Xbox Series S

  • 1440p/60fps with reconstruction rendering
  • 1080p/120fps with reconstruction rendering

PC

  • 2160p | Max. settings | RTX 3080

What do you think about Modern Warfare 2 running on all platforms? What are your thoughts about the Series S version? Hit the comments down below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on October 28.

