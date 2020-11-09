CoD: Black Ops Cold War NVIDIA PC Requirements Offer Specs for Ray Tracing, 144fps, More
PC requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War were released back when the game was still in beta, but those were pretty basic, with the “Recommended” specs only giving you 1080p. What if you really want to push the game? Well, NVIDIA has released some new PC requirements, with specs for running Cold War at 1080p and 4K with ray tracing, as well as a “Competitive” 1080p 144fps mode.
Now, these are NVIDIA-specific specs, so no AMD GPUs are listed (again, you can get the basic requirements here), but they’re still interesting for those looking for a high-level RTX-powered experience when playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Check the requirements out, below.
Minimum (1080p/30fps)
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- RAM: 8GB
- HDD: MP-only 50 GB, 175 GB for all game modes
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
Recommended (1080p/60fps)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X
- RAM: 12 GB
- HDD: 175 GB HDD space
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super
Recommended (1080p/60fps with Ray Tracing)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X
- RAM: 16 GB
- HDD: 175 GB HDD space
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Competitive (1080p/144fps)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X
- RAM: 16 GB
- HDD: 175 GB HDD space
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
Ultra (4K/60fps with Ray Tracing)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
- CPU: Intel i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 3700K
- RAM: 16 GB
- HDD: 250GB HDD space
- Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 13. What kind of rig are you going to be playing Cold War on?
