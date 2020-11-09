CoD: Black Ops Cold War NVIDIA PC Requirements Offer Specs for Ray Tracing, 144fps, More

PC requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War were released back when the game was still in beta, but those were pretty basic, with the “Recommended” specs only giving you 1080p. What if you really want to push the game? Well, NVIDIA has released some new PC requirements, with specs for running Cold War at 1080p and 4K with ray tracing, as well as a “Competitive” 1080p 144fps mode.

Now, these are NVIDIA-specific specs, so no AMD GPUs are listed (again, you can get the basic requirements here), but they’re still interesting for those looking for a high-level RTX-powered experience when playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Check the requirements out, below.

Nvidia Debuts Game Ready Driver for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Minimum (1080p/30fps)

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB

HDD: MP-only 50 GB, 175 GB for all game modes

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Recommended (1080p/60fps)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12 GB

HDD: 175 GB HDD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Recommended (1080p/60fps with Ray Tracing)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16 GB

HDD: 175 GB HDD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Competitive (1080p/144fps)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16 GB

HDD: 175 GB HDD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Ultra (4K/60fps with Ray Tracing)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i9-9900k or AMD Ryzen 3700K

RAM: 16 GB

HDD: 250GB HDD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 13. What kind of rig are you going to be playing Cold War on?