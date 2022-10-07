CLX & Intel Showcase Dual PC Streaming Setup With “Proof of Concept” Build

CLX announced today the company has recently worked closely with tech giant Intel on a "proof-of-concept gaming PC" that can modify dual PC streaming. The new system debuted this afternoon at the Intel TwitchCon Party & Intel Creator Challenge Finale event at The New Children's Museum in San Diego, California, alongside five custom CLX builds that feature Intel 13th generation processors. This ingenious build employs the Intel NUC 12 Extreme Compute Element, with the code-name Eden Bay, compute card to uniquely include two full PCs in a single body, permitting the seamless and coexisting function.

The custom PC from CLX and Intel is achieved by installing an Intel NUC Compute Element into a PCIe slot of a CLX Horus. This unique concept PC build has several real-world applications, from streaming and gaming in the same build. The NUC Compute Element incorporates a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor that can handle any user's needs. At the same time, the other processor controls the stream - eradicating the demand for dual PCs for streamers, content creators, and high-level gamers.

Image source: CLX.

When Intel first approached us with this concept, we were immediately intrigued at the possibility of successfully combining two PCs in one build. Now that it’s been realized, our team is excited about the impact it will have on efficiency, not just in gaming, but across so many other industries, including streaming and content creation. We are so happy to work with Intel on this and can’t wait to see the reactions at the event. — Jorge Percival, Director of Marketing and Product, CLX

Several possibilities for simultaneous operations leveraging the Intel NUC Compute Element in this way create additional storage for a security system on the user's PC or operate a media server while streaming online. The advantage for users is that they can have separate systems that would impact performance dramatically if running simultaneously but operating separately in one PC build without interference. The individual processors work in the same build utilizing the same cooling system, PSU, and case, allowing for energy and cost-efficient answer to newer PC builds.

This clean streaming system features an Intel® NUC Compute Element installed on a PCIe slot of a CLX Horus, creating a significantly smaller footprint compared to yesterday's two-PC configuration.

CLX will also be recreating this double PC build live at twitch.tv/CLXgamingtv on Tuesday, 10/11, at 6 PM EST.

Image source: CLX.

Full build configuration:

System 1

CLX Horus

Chassis: Lian-Li O11 Dynamic EVO White

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K

CPU Cooler: Phanteks 360 White Liquid Cooler

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Z690 Formula

Memory: 32GB GSKILL Trident Z5 RGB 5600MHz

OS Drive: 1TB Samsung 980 PRO NVMe

Storage Drive: 4TB Seagate Barracuda HDD

Video Card: ASUS RTX 3090 Strix White

Power Supply: 1300W EVGA SuperNova Gold

Cable Kit: White Cablemod Pro Kit

Cooling Fans: Aeolus M2 1201R White RGB

System 2

Intel® NUC Compute Element

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900

Memory: 32GB Kingston FURY 3200MHz DDR4

OS Drive: 500GB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe

Storage Drive: 2TB Kingston FURY NV1 NVMe M.2 SSD

News Sources: CLX, TwitchCon, Twitch