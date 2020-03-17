Chuwi’s New AeroBox is Equipped with AMD’s A9-9820 APU with Radeon R7 350 Graphics

The Chinese manufacturer Chuwi added a new mini-PC to its product lineup known as AeroBox. The AeroBox is slated to provide not only high computing performance for the office but also delivers a 'fantastic' gaming experience. The AeroBox features a versatile design that allows the device to be able to be orientated either vertically or horizontally. Chuwi doesn't give the exact dimensions of the mini-PC. Still, it has a very small footprint: Chuwi estimated that the AeroBox is roughly 60% smaller than your conventional desktop PC.

The Chuwi AeroBox features not only AMD's obscure A9-9820 APU but also features Radeon R7 350 graphics

The AeroBox looks fantastically sleek but straightforward with dual black and white tones on the body. Chuwi has placed air vents on both sides of the device to ensure good airflow, and there are two cooling fans inside the mini-PC to prove the components with active cooling. The fans also have RGB lighting to give the AeroBox, allowing for more customization to the mini-PC.

The AeroBox is equipped with AMD's A9-9820 APU (Accelerated Processing Unit), Although this APU isn't listed on AMD's website and we had only seen it appear in a 3DMark benchmark last year. The A9-9820 seems to come with eight cores and eight threads running at 2.35 GHz, and the processor relies on a Radeon R7 350 iGPU, which ticks up to 935 MHz.

This mini-PC has four DDR3 memory slots, although Chuwi currently has a configuration with 8 GB of DDR3 memory. In the default configuration, this PC comes installed with a 256 GB M2 SATA SSD with a sequential read and write speeds up to 500 MB per second. In this chassis, there is space for another 25-inch drive to expand the AeroBox's overall storage capacity.

For connectivity, There AeroBox has some robust features like WiFi 8211ac and Bluetooth coverage, this mini-PC has a standard Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, and three 3.5mm audio jacks. The AeroBox has some older features like a DVI video output and a PS2 keyboard and mouse ports.

Chuwi has confirmed that the AeroBox will be available very soon on Amazon. However, the manufacturer didn't reveal its pricing.