Chrono Odyssey Is a New Fantasy MMORPG Coming to PC, Console and Mobile

As we get closer to the end of the year, new game announcements are bound to pop up from all sorts of studios. Chrono Odyssey is one of those. An Unreal Engine 4 powered MMORPG in development at South Korean studio NPIXEL, the game (targeting a 2022 launch on PC, console, and mobile devices) received a stunning debut trailer as well as the first concrete details just yesterday. Check it all out below, via Gematsu.

Chrono Odyssey, which is formerly known as “Project S,” is an epic fantasy massively multiplayer online RPG about time and space. This project visualizes the story of members of the special organization, “Idraiginn,” waging a huge war against 12 gods.

In Chrono Odyssey, players can experience a vast world with immersive stories, universe, and realistic graphics. Moreover, players can also enjoy unique job systems, maps that transcends time and space, random dungeon utilizes multiple spaces, large-scale RVR contents, high strategies, and excellent combat actions. Also, Cris Velasco, a global game music composer known for God of War, StarCraft, and Overwatch, participated in composing the soundtrack.

Chrono Odyssey is led by the CEO of NPIXEL, Spike Bong-gun Bae, who is known for DK Online and Seven Knights. The project started developing in 2019 and is currently developing it to test it in 2021. It plans to launch on various platforms such as PC, mobile, and console by optimizing graphics, user environment (UI), and user experience (UX).

NPIXEL raised expectations for game performance and potential with its first project, Gran Saga, and the second project, Chrono Odyssey, and attracted 30 billion won ($27 million USD) additional investment from Aspex, SAEHAN Venture Capital, and Altos Ventures last November.