Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition New Mod Drastically Improves Performance

A new Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition mod that has been released online drastically improves the game's performance, especially during combat.

The new mod, called isa FPS Hack, is an IPS patch that addresses some of the game's performance issues, making it run much smoother, especially during battles.

Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth Has Been Trademarked in Australia

This mod was created by isa looking over the game's memory, trying to see what's going on. It drastically increases the performance of the PC port. The mod comes in two installation styles: The Patch, and the Patcher. The Patch is a .ips patch file which can be used to patch the game's .exe using a program like Lunar IPS (this is what I recommend).

The Patcher is an executable file created using Ips2Exe Lite which will patch the game directly for you. You do not need to download the Patch to use the Patcher, the patch is already built-in to it. As for how this performance increase is done, I will quote isa's own words: I've been poking at various addresses in Cheat Engine to try and tackle the framerate issues!I have noticed that changing 83 46 14 02 to 83 46 14 01 at both:

CHRONOCROSS.exe+7116F

CHRONOCROSS.exe+71B16

does improve framerate, especially during battles. I don't know what this actually does, but if you would like to try it out, feel free!

I haven't noticed it breaking anything during my testing, but keep in mind that that's always a possibility.

I tried out this new Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition mod and I can confirm it works quite well, with battles running much better and ultimately making the game much more enjoyable. You can download it from Nexus Mods.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.