Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Official Comparison Screenshots Showcase Remastered Visuals

New Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition comparison screenshots have been shared online, showcasing the remastered visuals included in the new edition of the classic PlayStation JRPG.

The new screenshots showcase Serge's remastered 3D model, illustrations, backgrounds, and font. You can find the screenshots on the game's official Japanese website.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will let players choose between the original and the remastered visuals, so those who do not particularly like some of the changes will be able to play the game with its original graphics. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to do the same with the soundtrack, according to a new update provided by Square Enix last week.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launches on April 7th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.