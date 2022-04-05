Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Official Comparison Screenshots Showcase Remastered Visuals
New Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition comparison screenshots have been shared online, showcasing the remastered visuals included in the new edition of the classic PlayStation JRPG.
The new screenshots showcase Serge's remastered 3D model, illustrations, backgrounds, and font. You can find the screenshots on the game's official Japanese website.
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will let players choose between the original and the remastered visuals, so those who do not particularly like some of the changes will be able to play the game with its original graphics. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to do the same with the soundtrack, according to a new update provided by Square Enix last week.
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition launches on April 7th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Chrono Cross is an RPG that transcends time and space, unfolding across two interlinked parallel worlds.
With over 40 party members to meet, people and dimensions will intertwine in this epic drama about the planet itself. Utilizing an innovative turn-based style battle system, CHRONO CROSS is a unique RPG that follows the protagonist “Serge” as he crosses time on his quest to save himself dying in a parallel universe.
Those who purchase the game will also receive a CHRONO CROSS wallpaper!
New Features in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
・3D models converted to HD・Refined character illustrations
・Higher-quality background music
・Switch enemy encounters on or off
・Background filter feature
・Battle enhancement features to make combat easier
・Auto-battle function
・Switch between imitation pixel font and HD font
・Change screen resolution
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter