Chinese Motherboard Maker, Onda, Has Intel B760 Motherboards Priced Below $100 US

Onda might not be a huge name in the US or EU region but they are very popular amongst budget & mainstream gamers in the Asian markets such as China. The motherboard maker has released a series of new Intel B760 offerings that feature a sub-$100 US pricing, making them to the first to do so.

ONDA Has Intel B760 Motherboards Available In Both DDR5 & DDR4 Flavors In The Sub-$100 US Price Range

As reported by ITHome, Onda has launched its brand new Intel B760 motherboards which come in two flavors, the B760-VH4-B and the B760-VH5-W. The first model makes use of DDR4 memory and the second motherboard makes use of DDR5 memory. Based on the renders, the motherboard is a very budget-tier design that comes in an mATX form factor.

The Onda Intel B760 motherboard comes with an 8+1 phase VRM design which features a small heat sink and the LGA 1700/1800 socket is powered by a single 8-pin connector. Right next to the CPU socket are two DIMM slots that can support up to 64 GB capacities at speeds of up to DDR5-5600 or DDR4-3600 and the motherboard retains its XMP support.

In terms of expansion, both Onda Intel B760 motherboards come with a single PCIe x16 slot, a PCIe x1 slot, and two M.2 slots which are rated at Gen4 x4. Storage options also include three SATA III ports and a single front-panel header for USB 3.0. The PCH can be seen sitting underneath a small heatsink too. The rear I/O is very basic with an HDMI/VGA configuration for display output, six USB ports, an Ethernet LAN port, and an HD audio jack. There's also a PS/2 port for old-school users.

Now the most important price and that's the pricing. The Onda Intel B760-VH4-B comes at a price of 549 RMB which is around $80 US. The B760-VH5-W with a white PCB comes at a slightly higher price of 649 RMB or $95 US. These are some of the cheapest B760 motherboards that one can find and it's a sad thing that these aren't available outside of China as these will make for some really interesting budget builds.