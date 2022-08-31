Chinese-Built Loongson 3A6000 CPUs Achieve 68% Faster Single-Core Performance, Will Be Able To Rival Zen 3 & Tiger Lake

Chinese chipmaker, Loongson, has stated that its next-gen 3A6000 CPUs have achieved up to 68% uplift in single-core performance, rivaling Zen 3 & Tiger Lake.

Last year, Loongson revealed its 3A5000 quad-core CPU lineup that utilizes the Chinese in-house 64-bit GS464V microarchitecture, featuring support for DDR4-3200 dual-channel memory, a primary encryption module, two 256-bit vector units per core, and four arithmetic logic units. Loongson Technology's new processor also operates with four HyperTransport 3.0 SMP controllers that "allow multiple 3A5000s to operate in unison inside a single system.

But during its semi-annual investor's call, Loongson unveiled that they plan to launch their next-generation 6000 series chips which will offer a brand new microarchitecture and offer IPC on par with AMD's Zen 3 CPUs. The company claims that their 3A6000 CPUs are to be considered as a Tick and will feature a brand new architecture, upgraded from the current GS464V to the new LA664 design.

This new architecture has helped Loongson achieve a 68% growth in single-core (floating-point) & 37% in single-core (fixed-point) performance. For comparison, the company used the SPEC CPU 06 figures of AMD's Zen 3 and Intel's 11th Gen (Tiger Lake) CPUs for comparison. The results are listed below:

Loongson 3A6000 - 13/G

13/G AMD Zen 3 CPUs - 13/G

13/G Intel Tiger Lake - 13+/G

13+/G Intel Alder Lake - 15+/G

If you look at the numbers above, you will note that the Loongson 3A6000 CPUs will have an IPC that's equivalent to AMD's Zen 3 and Intel's Tiger Lake CPUs which is quite the leap for a Chinese-made domestic processor. Having Zen 3-level of IPC is pretty decent too since Zen 4 just came out and China is already catching up to the last gen.

The Chinese CPU company hasn't mentioned what architecture or clock speeds one should expect but they are targetting both AMD Ryzen and EPYC CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture & will utilize the same process as the existing chips.

Loongson is targetting the first 16 core 3C6000 chips in early 2023 followed by 32 core variants in mid-2023 while the next generation will follow up a few months later in 2024 with the 7000 lineups, offering up to 64 cores.

