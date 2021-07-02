China’s Domestic GPUs May Possibly Reach NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 & AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Performance, Taping Out In Q3 2021

China's domestically produced GPUs may soon offer performance close to or even on par with high-end AMD and NVIDIA GPUs from 2017. In a report, it is mentioned that Jingjia Micro, a China-based GPU manufacturer from the Changsha region is ready for its first high-end GPU tape out in Q3 2021.

China's Domestically Produced GPUs To Reach NVIDIA GTX 1080 & AMD RX Vega 64 Levels of Performance?

In the latest investors meeting, Jingjia Micro reported that its JM9 series GPUs that the performance of their upcoming lineup is looking good and the company expects the first tape out of their chip in the third quarter of 2021.

The company is producing two GPUs, the JM9231 and the JM9271. Both of these GPUs will target different performance tiers with the JM9231 being compared to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 & the JM9271 stated to offer performance on par with the GeForce GTX 1080 and AMD Radeon RX Vega 64. Both GPUs will be manufactured on the 28nm process node. The specifications of these chips are detailed below.

Jingjia Micro JM9271 GPUs - Performance Target: NVIDIA GTX 1080 & AMD RX Vega 64

The Jingjia Micro JM9271 GPU will be the flagship chip that will feature a peak compute power of around 8.0 TFLOPs. This puts it close to the 8.9 TFLOPs of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080. Its specs include support for PCIe 4.0 x16 interface, up to 16 GB of HBM memory offering up to 512 GB/s of bandwidth, a pixel fill rate of 128 GPixels/s which is higher than the 111 GPixels/s of the GeForce GTX 1080, and a GPU clock speed of around 1800 MHz. The chip will feature a TDP of 200W which means that AMD & NVIDIA will have the upper hand due to better process nodes.

The GPU will feature HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.3 outputs for display with H.265/4K 60FPS encoding. It will also be compatible with OpenGL 4.5 and OpenCL 2.0 APIs. No DirectX support is mentioned.

Jingjia Micro JM9231 GPUs - Performance Target: NVIDIA GTX 1050 & AMD RX 460 / 560

Moving over to the entry-level variant, we have the Jingjia Micro JM9231 which is said to offer 2.0 TFLOPs of compute performance so slightly faster than the GTX 1050 but at twice the TDP (150W vs 75W). The card will clock in around the 1.5 GHz range and will be compliant with PCIe 3.0 x16. The GPU will also feature a standard 8 GB GDDR5 memory interface with a 256 GB/s bandwidth, a pixel fill rate of 32 GPixels/s.

While Jingjia Micro will not compete in terms of efficiency, having these GPUs being produced domestically will help the company offer attractive prices for their products against NVIDIA & AMD's lineup. We can expect more details such as performance and power numbers coming shortly. China is also working on its own HPC GPUs which will compete in the data center & cloud computing segment.