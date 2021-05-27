Looking to kick off your summer in a vibrant way? Well, you’re in luck because Chicory: A Colorful Tale, the latest game from Canadian Wandersong creator Greg Lobanov, has locked down a June release date! A new trailer for the game has also dropped, featuring a peek at never-seen-before areas, plenty of charming music, and even some new hints about the game’s story. Seems this one might be following in Wandersong’s footsteps with some heartstring-tugging moments. Check out trailer for yourself, below.

So, are you starting to feel some artistic urges? Need to know more about Chicory: A Colorful Tale? Check out our full interview with Greg Lobanov and the game’s official description…

Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game about a dog wielding a magic brush! Use the painting powers to explore, solve puzzles, help your animal friends and restore color to the world. The Brush is a one-of-a-kind artifact that can color the world. Naturally, it needs a wielder, a master artist responsible for all colors and for passing the brush down. The current wielder, Chicory, is immensely talented and beloved by all... until all the color in the land vanishes, and her with it! I guess that leaves it up to you, her number one fan, to take up the brush and fill in for her. Hmm...good luck! Explore the Picnic Province, and draw on anything!

Manipulate the environment with your paint and solve puzzles!

Unlock new paint abilities and use them to reach new places!

Collectible clothes, plants and furniture to dress your character and the world how you want!

A world full of animal characters to help and befriend!

Local co-op! Play with your friends and paint together!

Chicory: A Colorful Tale arrives on PC (via Steam), PS4, and PS5 on June 10.