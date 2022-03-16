Check Out the List of New Features in iOS 15.4 That You Can Enjoy on Your iPhone

Apple recently released its latest major update for iOS 15 that brings a plethora of forward-facing features to the mix. If you have already updated to the latest iOS 15.4 build or are planning to do so, you should know about all of the important features that it has to offer on your iPhone. For your ease, we have combined the list of iOS 15.4 features that you can enjoy on your compatible iPhone model.

List of Major iOS 15.4 Features That You Can Now Use on Compatible iPhone Models

iOS 15.4 is a major update considering the number of additions it brings to the table. If you are interested in how the new build adds to the performance, you can check out our iOS 15.4 speed test comparison. Other than this, iOS 15.4 offers features like Face ID with a mask, 37 new emojis, ProMotion enhancements, and much more. If you are unfamiliar, check out the list below.

Check Out The List of Major Features Below for iOS 15.4

You can now finally use your Face ID while wearing a mask.

The new update also brings support for Emoji 14, adding 37 new emojis and 75 new skin tones.

You can now turn off Notifications for Personal Automations in the Shortcuts app.

There is now a new Apple Card widget in the Today view which can be added to the Home screen.

Users can now add notes to any password entry in iCloud Keychain.

Apple now provides security recommendations of your passwords that need updating or compromised passwords stored in iCloud Keychain.

iOS 15.4 also adds 120Hz ProMotion features for third-party apps on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Extended support for Custom Email Domains for paid iCloud+ plans.

You can now activate SharePlay directly from the Share Sheet for apps that support it.

New TV app customizations include "Still Frame" or "Poster Art" options under "Preferences" for Up Next Display.

New Passkey feature that allows users to sign in to websites and apps that are compatible on Mac and iPad using your iPhone. You can easily use Face ID or Touch ID for authentication.

The new Emergency SOS feature will let you call emergency services when you press and hold the Side button and the Volume button. A countdown will begin before a call is initiated.

You can now see your vaccination certificates in the Wallet app.

NFC-compatible iPhone models can now use "Tap to Pay" to make payments through Apple Pay. No additional hardware is required.

New Translation languages in Safari (Italian and Chinese).

Enhanced Discovery of audio content in Apple News for Today feed as well as the Audio tab.

You can now filter episodes by played, unplayed, downloaded, or saved in the Podcast app.

Offline Siri responses on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11.

Anti-stalking AirTag warning when setting up an AirTag or a Find My accessory.

Magnifier can now use the ultra-wide camera for capturing better details on iPhone 13 Pro models.

These are all the new major features that you can enjoy on your iPhone running iOS 15.4. Apple has also brought Universal Control to the iPad and Mac. Other than this, the company also brought numerous bug fixes and performance enhancements to the table for a smooth and stable performance. We will share more details on the new features as soon as they are discovered, so do stick around.

This is all there is to it, folks. Did you update to the latest iOS 15.4 build? Share your experience with us in the comments section below.