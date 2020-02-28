Check Out 10 Minutes of The Wonderful 101 Remastered Switch Gameplay from PAX East 2020

10 minutes of footage from PlatinumGames’ The Wonderful 101 Remastered on the Nintendo Switch has surfaced.

Courtesy of GameXplain, this gameplay was recorded at this year’s PAX East event, which is now underway. You can watch the gameplay footage from the game on Nintendo’s hybrid platform down below:

The remaster of Wii U classic The Wonderful 101 for Switch, PS4 and Steam was officially announced by PlatinumGames earlier this month through a Kickstarter campaign. The port was funded in no time and at the moment of writing, the campaign has reached over $1.75 million USD and the next stretch goal sits at $2 million. This goal will add Luka’s second mission to the game.

The Wonderful 101 is a “Unite Action” action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames Inc., directed by action game luminary Hideki Kamiya, and originally released on the Nintendo Wii U. In this game, players take control of the Wonderful Ones, heroes from all over the world chosen to defend the Earth from all manner extraterrestrial threats! When the peaceful Blossom City comes under attack by alien invaders, Wonder-Red, Wonder-Blue, and the rest of the Wonderful Ones suit up and unite to save the world! The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be released on Nintendo Switch, with versions for other platforms becoming available via stretch goals. We also plan to add a host of amazing extras as stretch goals are met, with the goal of making The Wonderful 101: Remastered the definitive depiction of our heroes’ exploits!

The Wonderful 101 Remastered releases on May 22 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC through Steam.