ChargePlay Clutch Lineup From HyperX Will Keep You Gaming For Longer

If you're like me and haven't upgraded from Nintendo's first variation of the Nintendo Switch, you might be finding the battery life to be somewhat lacking. At it's best, a player could squeeze somewhere between 2.5 to 6.5 hours from a full charge. When you're on the road or don't have an outlet on hand, getting that critical battery warning during a match of Super Smash Bros can ruin the trip. So, why not extend your battery life with a comfortable solution like the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch?

Built for the full-sized model of the Nintendo Switch, the ChargePlay Clutch slots in a removable 6,000 mAh battery into the charging case and connects directly to the Nintendo Switch's USB-C port at the bottom while cradling the top of the unit in place. This battery is stated to provide the Nintendo Switch with an extra five hours of battery life.

For players that want to take advantage of the Switch's wireless joycons, the ChargePlay Clutch operates as a stable base for play in tabletop mode while the controller holders can be detached and either serve as a thicker grip for the joycons or snapped together to become a full-sized controller shell. As much as I like the joycons, their smaller size make it uncomfortable to grip for a long period of time. Having a thicker grip that contours to the curves of my palm is one of the best ways to game comfortably on the go.

If you're more of a mobile gamer and want something to keep your Call of Duty Mobile winstreak going, HyperX is offering a similar ChargePlay Clutch for your mobile phone. Not only does it feature a similar set of rubber-textured controller grips, the ChargePlay Clutch also features Qi wireless charging via the removable 3000mAh battery pack that can double as a USB power bank for any other device you're carrying on hand. Even with the battery attached, I didn't notice a major change to the weight that would make my phone uncomfortable to hold upright for extended periods of time.















Both the ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch and ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile will retail for $59.99 MSRP. The Switch version will begin shipping this month, while the Mobile version of the ChargePlay Clutch will be available in Q2 2020.