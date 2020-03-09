CDPR Releases Updated Cyberpunk 2077 Miss V Look to Celebrate International Women’s Day

CD Projekt Red has revealed an updated appearance for Cyberpunk 2077’s default female protagonist, Miss V.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, CDPR has released new official art for female V and she sure looks interesting. While we did already see Miss V’s appearance in previously released screenshots, her new official art cover features a somewhat new red hairstyle combed to the left to show off the razor design shaved on the right side of her haircut. We can also discern some new piercings in the art piece. Overall, Miss V’s face is more V-shaped to allow for a more jagged look.

V was revealed as a customizable genderless character during E3 2018. Players will be able to pick either a male or female voice scheme to match their character. As revealed, male V will be voiced by actor Gavin Drea, while female V will be voiced by actress and voice actress Cherami Leigh Kuehn.

You are V, a cyberpunk. In a world of cyber-enhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners and corporate life-hackers, today is your first step to becoming an urban legend.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on September 17 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As revealed last month, those who purchase the game on Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when it releases. This ‘feature’ is part of Microsoft’s new ‘Smart Delivery’ feature for first-party titles on the Series X, but third-party studios are also able to make their titles compatible with smart delivery.

Smart Delivery: This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that – whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X – you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on. We’re making the commitment to use Smart Delivery on all our exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles, including Halo Infinite, ensuring you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on. This technology is available for all developers and publishers, and they can choose to use it for titles that will be release on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later.