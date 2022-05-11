C&C Tiberian Dawn Redux is a Full Command & Conquer Remake Within C&C Generals Zero Hour’s SAGE-Engine

C&C Tiberian Dawn Redux is a full remake of the original Command & Conquer within C&C Generals Zero Hour’s SAGE-Engine.

This total conversion project has been working for several years, but the team behind this ambitious mod has now released a new version, C&C Tiberian Dawn Redux Version 1.5. This latest version of the conversion mod packs numerous new features including naval warfare and much more polished gameplay alongside updated visuals and scenery.

In addition, the update brings new sound effects, framerate improvements as well as a SPEC OPS campaign with bonus missions, fixed GDI & NOD campaign missions, new vehicle and structure models, and more. In short, this is a must-have mod for fans of the original Command & Conquer from 1995, and we highly recommended it for those who want to experience this remake within the Zero Hour SAGE 3D Engine.

Down below you’ll find some screenshots and two videos (courtesy of ModDB) from the latest version of this project in action:















Those interested can download C&C Tiberian Dawn Redux Version 1.5 here.

Released in 1995, Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn is part of the Command & Conquer Saga. A collection, featuring thirteen games in the series, was released by EA back in 2007.

"With over 25 million copies sold worldwide, the Command & Conquer franchise has defined the Real-time strategy (RTS) genre with fast and fluid gameplay, cutting-edge visuals, epic storylines, and rich campaign missions", EA wrote in 2007. "The series has evolved over a decade, spawned over a dozen titles, and continues to be the genre benchmark by which all RTS games are measured. With its explosive style of warfare, the Command & Conquer franchise has grown over the years to span multiple fictional genres, including the science fiction Tiberium Universe, the revisionist history of the Command & Conquer Red Alert Universe, and a twist on modern warfare with Command & Conquer Generals."