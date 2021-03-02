Luxury iPad Pro Models With 1KG 18 Karat Gold, Decorated Quotes of Steve Jobs, Tim Cook Will Set You Back From $8,000 Onwards

Caviar has introduced luxury versions of the 2020 iPad Pro, and just like the company’s customized and ultra-premium line of iPhones, these models are targeted to the extra affluent. According to Caviar’s website, there are two variants of the iPad Pro, and both variants will offer the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes. First, let us come to the less expensive offering titled iPad Pro Golden Apple. These start from $8,140, and if you look at the back, the partially-eaten Apple logo is replaced by an entire Apple tree.





























The 11-inch and 12.9-inch slates are covered in a wooden body, and Steve Job’s famous phrase is decorated at the rear that states the following.

“Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”

Only 99 pieces of the iPad Pro Golden Apple will be made, but if you want something completely overkill in terms of luxury, you should turn your attention to the iPad Pro Grand Apple. It is certainly the crown jewel from Caviar and will set you back by a whopping $184,310, and that is just the starting price. The highlights of the iPad Pro Grand Apple is that the casing is made of pure 1KG 18 karat gold, and the apples of the tree are encrusted with 81 natural diamonds, sporting a diameter of 3mm and a radius of 1.5mm.

































Of course, you have the same phrase from Steve Jobs engraved, but aside from that, there is also a phrase from current Apple CEO Tim Cook, which states the following.

“May your joy be on your journey, and not in some distant goal.”

Just like the iPad Pro Golden Apple, the iPad Pro Grand Apple will only have 99 pieces made, so count yourself as the lucky 1 percent if you can get a hold of something like this. We are confident that once the 2021 iPad Pro series arrives, Caviar will likely have something prepared for the newer versions, so we will keep our fingers crossed and update you in the future, so stay tuned.

News Source: Caviar