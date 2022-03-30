Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Update 1.41 Adds New Play Mode, Story Mode Content and More

A new update is now live for Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions on PC and consoles, introducing plenty of new content, support for new DLC, and more.

The 1.41 update, released alongside update 1.40, introduces, alongside stability improvements, new Story Mode content, the Hirado MS Route in Episode: New Heroes, new Freestyle Matches, and a variety of online multiplayer improvements and more.

You can find the full Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions 1.41 update notes below.

Version 1.41 Stability improvements have been made. Version 1.40 The new Hirado MS Route has been added to “Episode: New Hero.”

You can now play Freestyle Matches, a new mode where the pitch goes digital and items offer a whole new level of strategy.

Downloadable content “Episode: Rising Stars” has been added. By completing the downloadable content’s story, you gain access to a player with different skills for each story. Downloadable content must be purchased separately and downloaded to use.

Play Assistance, a feature that provides support with the user interface as well as controls for actions during matches has been added.

A “Shop” option has been added to the Main Menu.

Items associated with Freestyle Matches have been added to the “PP Shop” and “CC Shop.”

A delay system for actions during online matches has been added and the communication system has been updated.

To improve connectivity, the animation for Critical Defense for all tackle moves have been changed.

An antenna showing the strength of the network connection with your opponent has been added to the online pre-match screen.

During online matchmaking, you will no longer be matched with an opponent whose network connection is extremely poor.

In Division Matches, the maximum number of usable Custom Players can now change.

In Division Matches, player skills and moves are now unlocked for customization from the start.

Some Shot Moves were coming out a distance away from where they were activated. They will now be shot from where they were activated.

The range of detection for all Block Moves at the time of activation has been changed from a cone to a circle.

The descriptions and effects of some Moves / Skills have been adjusted.

Stability improvements have been made.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.