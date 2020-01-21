Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Announced for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, based on the popular manga and anime series, has been announced today for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The game, in development by Tamsoft, has been revealed with a new trailer that confirms a 2020 release window for all formats.

Take on a new challenge with the rising stars of a manga masterpiece. Lead your team to victory when Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions kicks off in 2020 on PS4, PC & Nintendo Switch!

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will be an arcade football game that will be extremely faithful to the manga and anime series, with flashy special shots and high-speed action.

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game! Super plays clashing in high-speed! “Arcade football action” This title adopts the arcade football genre that allows gamers to experience super plays in real time, one of the reasons Captain Tsubasa games are so popular. This is an exhilarating action game that enables players to enjoy scoring goals while performing dream skills against opponents at high speed by mastering the simple controls.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. More information on the game can be found on its newly launched official website.