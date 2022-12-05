Initial The Callisto Protocol Sales in the UK Lower than Dying Light 2; Majority of Sales on PS5

Retail sales numbers for last week in the UK are in, and from the looks of it, The Callisto Protocol performed “ok”.

The boxed sales numbers were shared by GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring on Twitter some hours ago. Retail launch numbers were below that of Dying Light 2 but above those of some of this year’s other B-tier games, including Gotham Knights. The majority of boxed sales (74%) once again came from the PlayStation 5 version of the game, although it should be noted that digital downloads aren’t included in the sales numbers just yet.

"So it looks like The Callisto Protocol did ok at UK retail. Boxed launch sales about 17% lower than the more established Dying Light 2”, Dring wrote on Twitter. “But higher than some of the other B-tier games released this year (Gotham Knights etc). 74% of boxed sales were on PS5.”

In addition to initial sales numbers for Striking Distance’s new title, Dring also had some data to share for EA’s Need for Speed Unbound and 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

As reported by Dring, boxed launch sales for the latest Need for Speed entry were about 64% lower than those of Need for Speed heat.

Need for Speed Unbound UK boxed launch sales are 64% down compared with Need for Speed Heat. Digital data will make that a bit better but I really don’t know why EA keep persisting with this series if they’re not going to back it. Deserved better. 78% of boxed sales were on PS5 — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the 2017 prequel to the recently released Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, sold better than Sparks of Hope.

“Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is higher in the UK charts this week than Sparks of Hope’, Dring revealed. “The 2017 game has seen big sales increases now for four consecutive weeks.”

Interesting sales data this week, and we’re pretty sure we’ll see more exciting data in the coming weeks. As always, we will update as soon as more sales numbers for The Callisto Protocol across the globe come in. Wondering if you should pick up the game? Be sure to read our very own launch review.

The Callisto Protocol is available globally now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.